BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After three meet-ups in the last three days, Bridgeport edged out University for the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 title. The Indians collected 10 runs within the first two innings, eight in the first, two in the second to lead the Hawks 10-2 heading into the top of the third, the biggest lead of the night.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO