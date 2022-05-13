ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Cases Rising In W.Va.

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Cover picture for the articleActive COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have quadrupled in the past month. Recently, retired Maj Gen. Jim Hoyer, who leads the state’s coronavirus response, attributed that bump to Spring Break and Easter travel, according to West Virginia University data....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#W Va#Covid#Spring Break#The New York Times#Brown University#Appalachia Health News#Marshall Health
