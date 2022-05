WENATCHEE, WA - The sweet, meaty bite of a fresh apricot is a sure sign that summer is upon us in the Northern Hemisphere. Arriving mid-June through July, Stemilt’s certified organic Washington apricots will soon be hitting store shelves, and the grower teases a successful season with good blooms, promotable volumes, and jumbo sizes. During promotion windows from July 4 onwards, retailers can emphasize this fruit’s limited availability starting soon.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO