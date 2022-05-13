Loomis it's time to vote for the Best of the Best 2022!

Well, it’s Sunday night and just got home from packing up the cooking demos at the Auburn Home Show. The heat kept many people away, but it was great to meet and talk to my foodies from the Auburn Journal. It’s always fun to get feedback from the readers.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Sacramento is California's capitol and a city rich in history, culture, and a plethora of things to amaze you with! "California begins here," as the popular Sacramento adage goes, and after spending some time here, you'll understand why. The coffee market in California's capital has exploded in recent years, with a slew of prominent roasters setting up shop in the city.
California will acquire a sprawling former farm property in the San Joaquin Valley and create a new state park for the first time in 13 years. The park is planned for Dos Rios Ranch, where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet southwest of Modesto. The property will become California’s 280th state park and the […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buyers and sellers across the Sacramento region are bracing themselves as interest rates peak after years of relief. “Instead of seeing multiple offers, five, six, or above, we’re getting a couple offers,” said local realtor, Ahrash Zamanian. Zamanian explained fewer offers are finally giving...
Roseville, Calif.- Placer County already a popular destination for award-winning craft beers, now has another feather in its cap, thanks to Crooked Lane Brewing in Auburn, Calif. Crooked Lane Brewery snagged a gold at “Olympics of Beer” for their Belgian Blonde Ale. Congratulations!. The World Beer Cup which...
May 14 marked the beginning of cherry season at Dell'Osso Farm, located in Lathrop. For a limited time the public can participate in cherry picking at the farm. This is the first year Dell’Osso Farm has offered the event, which will run through next weekend from 9 - 3 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Business at Brickyard Building Materials is booming. More home and garden projects that people started during the pandemic have led to an increase in demand for the stone and brickwork the business supplies. In addition to keeping up with supplies, the company needs to bolster a...
Roseville, Calif. – While most Roseville residents were hunkered indoors last night, Sarah Fihe was outside enjoying our beautiful weather while gazing into the night sky to capture this magnificent view from west Roseville. This amazing image of May 15th “Blood Moon” was captured. with a telescope and a cell phone.
The Johnson Ranch Sports Club in Roseville is preparing to open the largest pickleball facility in Northern California, a 24-court complex that will be established by converting their existing seven tennis courts on the south side of the club. “Now instead of people having to travel to a local park,...
A California-based trucking and logistics company, which contracts with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Family-owned Matheson Postal Services Inc. of Sacramento, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of California on May 5. The company’s terminal handling services division, Matheson Flight Extenders, also filed for bankruptcy protection on the same day.
MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
Break out those cowboy boots and hats, y’all! The Old Town Auburn Co-Op street fair event is Thursday, and its Wild West themed. Building off the fun and success of the previous Co-Op event in Old Town, which was Oktoberfest-themed, the leadership of the Old Town Business Association landed on the Wild West theme for the first Co-Op of the season.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country in the Parkis back at Cal Expo this weekend. Around 20,000 people attended on Saturday. The major music event has been a staple in Sacramento County for more than two decades. But this year, organizers have added some extra excitement to the mix – including a second day of festivities, as well as carnival rides and games for kids.
Marjorie Tregellas Ferguson passed away at age 90. A Sacramento native, she was a Loomis resident for 46 years. She was a teacher with the Sacramento Unified School District but devoted most of her adult life to being a homemaker. Ferguson was active in the community with the Word of Life Ministry International, the Lifehouse Church of Rocklin and preserving the rural lifestyle of the Loomis area.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — You’ve probably seen the construction of new housing projects popping up all across Sacramento.
It’s coming at a time when the city is facing a critical shortage of affordable places to live. Many people are having a tough time trying to purchase an affordable home.
“Right now, the market’s so high and people are struggling,” one Sacramento resident said.
To meet demand, new housing projects are being planned in some unexpected places. Vacant land just south of the now-closed Sleep Train Arena was supposed to be a business park with 300,000 square feet of office space, but now, developers are...
The Colfax City Council approved the Limitations on Number of Animals ordinance, also known as the chicken ordinance, during its May 11 meeting. With the ordinance, the city will achieve compliance with Senate Bill 1383 and related regulations, divert food waste from going to the landfill and minimize disposal costs to homeowners and supplement food sources for Colfax residents.
They might not agree on much, but Republican gubernatorial hopeful Brian Dahle pledges that Democratic lawmakers would find a more receptive partner at the Capitol if he unseats Gov. Gavin Newsom this year. After a decade in the GOP’s (super)minority in Sacramento, Dahle, a state senator, said he knows how...
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — What are Costco gas prices in Roseville?. At the Costco in Roseville, gas prices as of Friday, May, 13, are $5.54 for regular gas, $5.79 for premium and $5.99 for Diesel, according to Costco's website. This is compared to other gas stations in Roseville where prices...
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is warning residents in the Woodcreek Park neighborhood to be alert after a bear was spotted roaming through the streets. The police department posted to Facebook Saturday after receiving several calls beginning Friday and through Saturday about a bear that had been spotted in the Woodcreek area.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters are receiving mail-in ballots in advance of theJune 7, 2022, primary election. KCRA 3 Political Analyst Mike Luery joined Brandi Cummings and Ty Steele to discuss what voters should expect to see on their ballot. What are the races generating the most interest?. Luery:...
