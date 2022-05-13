Loomis it's time to vote for the Best of the Best 2022!

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — You’ve probably seen the construction of new housing projects popping up all across Sacramento. It’s coming at a time when the city is facing a critical shortage of affordable places to live. Many people are having a tough time trying to purchase an affordable home. “Right now, the market’s so high and people are struggling,” one Sacramento resident said. To meet demand, new housing projects are being planned in some unexpected places. Vacant land just south of the now-closed Sleep Train Arena was supposed to be a business park with 300,000 square feet of office space, but now, developers are...

