This list is based on prior customer reviews. Oxnard is the county seat of Ventura County in Southern California. It's a lively seaside town with a small-town atmosphere about 60 miles west of downtown Los Angeles. One of Oxnard's most well-known features is its position as a gateway to Channel Islands National Park. The Channel Islands Harbor is also a popular gathering location for locals. This bustling area of town is lined with restaurants, shops, and a variety of activities and rentals. Also, coffee shops and cafes are the most popular in the city, with a wide variety of beverages to choose from.

OXNARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO