Pottawatomie County, KS

Manhattan woman dies in Pottawatomie crash

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Manhattan woman died in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy...

jcpost.com

JC Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kan. woman tried to jump from moving car

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an incident in northeast Kansas. Just before 10a.m. Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center broadcasted information regarding a woman attempting to jump out of a vehicle near SE 22nd Street and SE California Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas man dies after ejected in violent pickup crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 4:30a.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Elias, Robert D. Elias, 51, Valley Falls, was southbound on westbound Kansas 4 Highway approximately two miles north of Meriden. The pickup traveled...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

KCPD: Child was still in backseat when suspect stole vehicle

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged kidnapping after an arrest on Saturday. Just after 11:30a.m., police responded to report of a stolen vehicle in the 1300 Block of North 78th Street, according to a media release. Police learned that a child was still in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Investigators found cocaine in Kansas motel room

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple drug charges following an investigation. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, a Sheriff's Deputy stopped a 2020 Hyundai Elantra for allegedly failing to display a license plate on the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the traffic stop,...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos May 16

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Justin Rose, Defective tag lamp, Interference with LEO, Possession of drug paraphernalia,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Authorities locate remains of a drowning victim at Milford Lake

Geary County Sheriff's Department authorities have recovered the remains of a man last seen swimming to shore in Milford Lake on April 30. With help from Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Parks Division, members of the Geary County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Sheriff's Office / Junction City Fire Department dive team recovered the remains of Jesse Paul Sockness, 41, of Lawrence. The recovery occurred after boaters saw his body floating in the water about 300 yards north of where Sockness was suspected of entering the water. The location was in the Curtis Creek area on the west side of Milford Lake.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KBI: Man from Milford involved in shooting on Kansas highway

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Chase County Sheriff's Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) are investigating shooting that occurred early Friday morning along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County, according to a media release from the agency. Just 6:15 a.m., the Chase...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Junction City will receive a big airport grant

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall have released a list of 23 U.S. Department of Transportation grants to make repairs and upgrades to Kansas airports. The list includes $600,000 for Freeman Field, the airport in Junction City. Ray Ibarra, Junction City Public Works Director, said the funds are in...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Police arrest wanted assault suspect after standoff at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a standoff in Topeka. Just after 9 a.m., Thursday detectives with the Topeka Police Department went to 1286 SW Lane on an attempt to locate 33-year-old Bruce A. Teel of Topeka, on an original charge of Aggravated Assault, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
KCPD: Child, adult hospitalized after stabbing

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and have a suspect in custody. Just before 5a.m. Friday, police responded to report of a stabbing in the 2200 Block of South 50th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, police found a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Federal judge issues a ruling in a Geary County case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal judge delivered a mixed ruling last week in a Geary County case over policies regarding trans students. Fort Riley Middle School teacher Pamela Ricard sued USD 475 over policies requiring her to refer to students by their preferred pronouns and names and restricting her from revealing those preferred titles to a student's parents.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. deputies find drugs, fake ID card during traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop in northeast Kansas. Just after 8:30a.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies stopped a 2017 Toyota Corolla for a traffic infraction near 158th and U.S. Highway 75 in Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. After...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Storm produces tree damage in central Junction City

There used to be a large tree in front of the building at 222 West 6th Street housing the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau and other organizations including 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM. That is no longer the case after a brief but intense thunderstorm that swept through Junction City Sunday morning.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

