Robert Howard Stephens, 96, New Bern NC, formerly of Beaufort, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was born October 2, 1925, in Chicago, IL to Burrett H. Stephens and Anna Pierson Stephens. He and his family moved to Beaufort, NC in 1932. He grew up in the original Inlet Inn, which his parents had purchased, and his mother operated. He and his friend John Duncan were the first two Eagle Scouts in Carteret County. He was one of the last surviving members of the Beaufort High School class of “42” where he played on the Beaufort High School basketball team that won the Carteret County Championship in 1940-41 and 1941-42.

