The remains of a woman who disappeared 29 years ago in western Colorado have been positively thanks to new and advanced technology. It was July 7, 1994, when the remains of Susan Hoppes were found by a hiker on the Uncompahgre Plateau in the area of Windy Point on the Divide Road in Montrose County. At the time, the identity of the deceased person could not be determined and has been referred to as Windy Point Jane ever since. On July 8, 1994, an investigation was launched to determine was had happened to Windy Point Jane Doe.

MONTROSE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO