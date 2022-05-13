ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

City of South Pasadena | Clarification on Watering Restrictions

By SouthPasadenan.com
South Pasadena News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 26, 2022, the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) Board of Directors declared a Water Shortage Emergency Condition and adopted an Emergency Water Conservation Program for areas that are dependent on State Water Project (SWP) supplies....

