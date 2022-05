Even among tough league competition, Fort Morgan girls golf has proven that some of its golfers can hang toward the top of the pack. On Thursday, at the Longs Peak League Mountain View Tournament at the Olde Course in Loveland, the Mustangs finished fifth out of 10 as a team with 323 collective strokes. Riverdale Ridge’s Alex Remaklus, a freshman, dominated the field with a score of even-par 72. Her closest competitor, Niwot’s Alena Kasanicky, shot an 85.

FORT MORGAN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO