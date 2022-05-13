Burglary investigated on Gale Lane

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a stabbing at an area business on Sunday, May 15. According to police, they responded to the reported stabbing and gathered evidence and suspect information. The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. They said the...
A sheriff’s deputy and another person died in a shooting Monday in Kentucky, officials said. The deputy, from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, was shot at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died, state police said. A suspect who was shot in the incident also...
A Murray woman was charged with DUI after four people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 69 in Caldwell County over the weekend. Caldwell County Chief Deputy Sheriff Chris Noel reports deputies were dispatched to the 92-mile marker of I-69 in reference to a reckless driver shortly after 8:15 Saturday morning. While responding to a reckless driver, Noel says they were advised of a three-vehicle crash at the 88-mile marker.
A Paducah man and woman were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound when it ran off the road and hit the cable barriers around the 80-mile marker. The driver and passenger were both taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for injuries.
On May 14, 2022 David Slagle was arrested and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. KSP Post 2 conducts Murder Investigation in Todd County. Clifty, KY, (Todd County) – On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 9:05 A.M. the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 was requested by the Todd County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a shooting on Heltsley Road.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Antioch on Monday afternoon. The shooting was reported about 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Hickory Hollow Terrace. Metro Police said one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance and another...
Police say the situation began with a 31-year-old man, accompanied by three friends, driving to the apartment complex. The 31-year-old reportedly had a disagreement with a 26-year-old man who lived there, saying he owed him $100.
A Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Benton. It happened about 2:10 in the area of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police say the deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Multiple Tri-State law enforcement agencies are working together across Kentucky and Indiana to find a suspect they say shot an Owensboro Police Department officer Saturday night. Law enforcement officials confirm to 44News that when police responded to reports of a burglary of at the Eagles gas station in Owensboro at...
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at Pleasant Grove Road Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriffs deputies say a jeep driven by Haydon Stites of Lafayette was on Pleasant Grove Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a truck driven by Karen Franco of Hopkinsville that was northbound on Madisonville Road.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A 27-year-old Owensboro man was arrested after police believe he stole a John Deer Gator, various lawn equipment and a utility trailer. On Tuesday, a corporal says he responded to two separate theft complaints where a John Deer Gator valued at $13,000 and lawn equipment worth $1,205 had been stolen. According […]
Arraignment was held Monday morning in Todd County District Court for the man charged with murder in connection with the Friday morning shooting death of a woman on Heltsley Road near Clifty. Kentucky State Police allege 44-year old David Odeal Slagle of Lewisburg fatally shot 57-year old Deborah McGee of...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Police arrested a man Saturday on charges related to striking a pedestrian while driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Bowling Green Police Department stated in a citation that they were dispatched to the intersection of Lost Woods Avenue and Nashville Road Saturday in response to a white Chevrolet Corvette hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.
Police say they have arrested 32-year-old Bronson T. Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana, in connection to the Saturday night shooting of an Owensboro Police Department officer. After several tips, detectives were able to identify Lindsey as the suspect in the shooting and obtain an arrest warrant. He was found in Spencer...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teenagers were arrested within minutes after they used a stolen pistol to rob a Murfreesboro man of his car keys on the downside side of the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Saturday night, Metro Police said Sunday. Police said Yussuf Osman, 16, who the victim identified...
The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with other law enforcement arrested four people. A search warrant led them to several drugs found in a home in the 300 block of Bruce School Road in Beaver Dam. Large amounts of meth, weed and drug paraphernalia were found. Also scales, baggies, glass...
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department said they have shut down a highway Monday following a car crash. Officers said at 11:52 a.m., CPD received reports that two vehicles were in a crash, and one of the vehicles had run off the road and down a ravine. First responders are on the scene; however, the status of the injuries is unknown.
Comments / 0