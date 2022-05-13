Burglary investigated on Gale Lane

A Murray woman was charged with DUI after four people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 69 in Caldwell County over the weekend. Caldwell County Chief Deputy Sheriff Chris Noel reports deputies were dispatched to the 92-mile marker of I-69 in reference to a reckless driver shortly after 8:15 Saturday morning. While responding to a reckless driver, Noel says they were advised of a three-vehicle crash at the 88-mile marker.

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO