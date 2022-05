Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks win a thriller by taking the lead late in the game in a 7-6 victory over Mabank. The Lady Hawks Were done 6-2 entering the top of the 7th. When Koller came into score on the RBI by Mackenzie Williams. Hailey Allen hit a double down the left field line. Abi Runion then hit the single over 2nd to make it 6-5. This set up the heroics for Kaylee Gann who doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring the two runs to give the Hawks the 7-6 lead. Lady Panthers had the bottom of the 7th to try to tie It back up, but after a strikeout, and a groundout to The Pitcher Lexi Snyder. On Lexi Snyder’s 362nd pitch of the Series she got a fly out to the Left Fielder Ann Lindsay to end the game and the series.

MABANK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO