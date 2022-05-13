ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Malik Willis on Ryan Tannehill's mentor comment: 'I wasn't trippin'

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWu67_0fdVZgwX00

For the first time since Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said it wasn’t his job to mentor third-round pick Malik Wills, the latter reacted to Tannehill’s comment.

“I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing,” Tannehill said earlier this month, which created quite the controversy.

Willis spoke to the media following Day 1 of Titans rookie minicamp and was asked about Tannehill’s comment.

The rookie revealed that the veteran signal-caller actually invited the rookies over his house, where Tannehill and Willis had a good conversation.

“He wants me to know that we’re trying to compete,” Willis told ESPN’s Dianna Russini. “It’s not more or less he’s just above me off the rip in the hierarchy — of course he is, he’s been in the league nine years, he’s a vet — he was just letting me know that we’re on even playing fields. I can learn from him, yeah for sure, but coach Todd [Downing] and coach Pat [O’Hara] they’re going to be the ones that’s going to be helping me get right.”

When asked what he wants his relationship with Tannehill to be, Willis said he expected to be in competition with Tannehill and the mentor comment didn’t bother him.

“Just competitors, that was cool with me, I wasn’t trippin’,” Willis said. “Competitors — me, him and Logan [Woodside]; like, that’s cool, all them boys cool. They talked to us over there at [Tannehill’s] house. They talked to all the rookies and everybody was just getting to know us. It seemed like a family. Like coach [Mike] Vrabel always says, ‘it’s like a family here,’ so I felt like that’s what they gave off, that’s the energy they gave off, so I could see if it was something negative, but it’s not.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel touched on the subject, saying he had no issue with what Tannehill said.

“I thought Ryan handled that very well,” Vrabel said. “I thought he was genuine, I thought he was authentic, and I know Ryan is a great teammate, everybody here knows he’s a great teammate. And that is not his job [to mentor Malik Willis]; his job is to prepare, to help us win a bunch of games, and be a great teammate and help out — and I know that he’s going to do that. So, that was not any sort of an issue for me.”

Willis was also asked about receiver and first-round pick, Treylon Burks, who had a rough first day at rookie minicamp. The young quarterback revealed that Burks is fine and the two are roommates.

“It’s all good; he’s good,” Willis said. “That’s my roommate too, so I’m going to chop it up with him.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp. Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021....
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Former Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Reportedly Out As NFL Analyst At NBC

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reportedly will look for something else to do in retirement. According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Brees, who joined NBC last season as a studio and game analyst following his retirement from the NFL, won’t return to the broadcast booth for a second go-around. Marchand noted the decision for Brees not to return was mutual between Brees and NBC.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Packers Still Predicted to Sign Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Before 2022 Season

Jarvis Landry was thought to be a target of the Green Bay Packers in free agency. After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers found themselves in need of a true wide receiver one. However, Landry has signed a one-year $6 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. Despite missing out on Landry, the Packers are still predicted by many to add a former Pro Bowl wide receiver at some point this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Trying Out for Vikings

Brett Hundley was a former fifth round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Hundley started nine games for the Packers in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Green Bay was 3-6 with Brett Hundley as a starter. He threw nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions during that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
MMA Fighting

Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
BILOXI, MS
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianna Russini
Yardbarker

Former Browns WR Getting A Tryout With Colts

Training camps for NFL teams may be just two months away, but free agents aren’t done signing with new teams. On Friday, wide receiver Jarvis Landry took a one-year deal to join the New Orleans Saints after spending four productive years with the Cleveland Browns. He made the Pro...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Espn
FanSided

Colts rumors: Julio Jones interest unfortunately not a reality

Rumors circulating of the Indianapolis Colts being in talks with wide receiver Julio Jones were debunked by a reporter. The Indianapolis Colts watched as their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, parted ways with top wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown this offseason. The difference is that Jones is currently a free agent, as Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and signed a multi-year contract extension.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens add star WR in latest 2023 mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have a need in their wide receiver room after they traded away No. 1 wideout Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on the first night of the 2022 draft. They’ll roll with young pass catchers such as Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and others, but they could stand to add more at the position, especially during the 2023 offseason depending on how the wide receiver corps shakes out in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy