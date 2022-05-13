Titans' Malik Willis on Ryan Tannehill's mentor comment: 'I wasn't trippin'

For the first time since Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said it wasn’t his job to mentor third-round pick Malik Wills, the latter reacted to Tannehill’s comment.

“I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing,” Tannehill said earlier this month, which created quite the controversy.

Willis spoke to the media following Day 1 of Titans rookie minicamp and was asked about Tannehill’s comment.

The rookie revealed that the veteran signal-caller actually invited the rookies over his house, where Tannehill and Willis had a good conversation.

“He wants me to know that we’re trying to compete,” Willis told ESPN’s Dianna Russini. “It’s not more or less he’s just above me off the rip in the hierarchy — of course he is, he’s been in the league nine years, he’s a vet — he was just letting me know that we’re on even playing fields. I can learn from him, yeah for sure, but coach Todd [Downing] and coach Pat [O’Hara] they’re going to be the ones that’s going to be helping me get right.”

When asked what he wants his relationship with Tannehill to be, Willis said he expected to be in competition with Tannehill and the mentor comment didn’t bother him.

“Just competitors, that was cool with me, I wasn’t trippin’,” Willis said. “Competitors — me, him and Logan [Woodside]; like, that’s cool, all them boys cool. They talked to us over there at [Tannehill’s] house. They talked to all the rookies and everybody was just getting to know us. It seemed like a family. Like coach [Mike] Vrabel always says, ‘it’s like a family here,’ so I felt like that’s what they gave off, that’s the energy they gave off, so I could see if it was something negative, but it’s not.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel touched on the subject, saying he had no issue with what Tannehill said.

“I thought Ryan handled that very well,” Vrabel said. “I thought he was genuine, I thought he was authentic, and I know Ryan is a great teammate, everybody here knows he’s a great teammate. And that is not his job [to mentor Malik Willis]; his job is to prepare, to help us win a bunch of games, and be a great teammate and help out — and I know that he’s going to do that. So, that was not any sort of an issue for me.”

Willis was also asked about receiver and first-round pick, Treylon Burks, who had a rough first day at rookie minicamp. The young quarterback revealed that Burks is fine and the two are roommates.

“It’s all good; he’s good,” Willis said. “That’s my roommate too, so I’m going to chop it up with him.”