Carrie Underwood is continuing her Las Vegas residency this week but later this year, you'll be able to see her less than 90 minutes from Cedar Rapids. Monday morning, Carrie revealed her "Denim and Rhinestones" Tour. The tour includes a combined 43 shows in 2022 and 2023. Before we get to the details of that concert in the Quad Cities, let's reminisce about the amazing career this country superstar has had to date.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO