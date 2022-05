NAPA, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Founded in 1987, in the Carneros appellation of Northern California by the Champagne Taittinger family, Domaine Carneros is a grower producer of ultra-premium sparkling wines and limited production pinot noirs. As of May 1st, the winery is pleased to announce a new menu for its popular Bubbles & Bites tasting experience, first launched in 2018. Since its inauguration, it has been a special offering for visitors who wish to explore the versatility of sparkling wine with different cuisines. To date, the winery has focused on Asian, Mexican and Moroccan pairings and now announces its next cuisine of focus…Spain!

