Monkeys On Ecstasy (moe.) Warm up for Summer at Empire Underground

The death has been announced of the extraordinary timpanist and percussionist Charles Fullbrook. Originally a player of double bass, piano and violin, Charles gravitated to percussion while at the Royal Academy of Music, becoming one of the busiest British timpanists and percussionists, playing for the RSC, Academy of Ancient Music, Arditti String Quartet, Bach Choir, Maddy Prior’s Carnival Band, The Cambridge Singers, Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, Choir of New College Oxford, the City of London Sinfonia, Collegium Musicum 90, English Baroque Soloists, English Chamber Orchestra, Ex Cathedra, His Majesty’s Sagbutts and Cornetts, The King’s Consort, The King’s Singers, London Brass, London Sinfonietta, Monteverdi Choir, New Queen’s Hall Orchestra, The Philharmonia, San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, The Sixteen, Stuttgart Barockorchester, Westminster Abbey Choir and many more. He was also the go-to virtuoso on tubular bells.
Comments / 0