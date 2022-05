A Tennessee family wants to know the truth about their loved one…. Losing a loved one is difficult, but losing a family member to a murder which has gone unsolved for years is even worse. That reality has driven a Memphis, Tennessee family to offer their beloved C4 Corvette and $10,000 cash for information leading to the killer of Dennis Gilliam. The hope is someone out there knows something which could crack this cold case wide open, finally leading to justice.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO