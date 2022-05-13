ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints Bringing Former LSU Tiger Jarvis Landry Back to Louisiana

According to reports, former LSU Tiger Jarvis Landry is making his return to Louisiana as he is signing with the New Orleans Saints. See details from...

Nick Chubb Reacts To Jarvis Landry Signing With Saints

“That’s my boy. He’s been here since I’ve been here. We came in together, so we’ve been through everything together. A great teammate, great person, and I won’t be playing with him anymore, but he’s still one of my best friends, one of my brothers, so that won’t change from that perspective. But he’s a great player and they got a good guy down there in New Orleans.”
Saints Fans Have Strong Reaction to Drew Brees Hinting at NFL Comeback

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees kicked up a metaphorical hornets nest on social media today, and the fan reaction was strong. Brees's name began trending after Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported Brees was out at NBC after only one year working with the network as a studio analyst and color commentator for Notre Dame football games, and a pair of NFL broadcasts, including one playoff game.
The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp. Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021....
Browns Nation News And Notes (5/16/22)

It is Monday, May 16, 2022, and Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp wrapped up yesterday. Highlights of rookie camp headline the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. Wide receiver David Bell missed rookie camp on Sunday for one of the best reasons possible. He graduated from Purdue University.
Jarvis Landry's Contract Worth Up to $6 Million

Jarvis Landry's one-year deal with the Saints is worth up to $6 million, and his base salary comes to $3 million for 2022. The extra $3 million is based on incentives Landry can earn through individual stats, and this will allow him to potentially cash in on a bigger deal after the season.
Jarvis Landry ecstatic to return home with Saints: 'It's full circle'

Each step of Jarvis Landry's career brought him more success -- and took him farther away from home. His next move brings him as close as possible to it. Landry's one-year deal with the Saints returns him to the New Orleans area, where he first appeared on the national radar as a star wide receiver at Lutcher High School, then thrived alongside pal Odell Beckham Jr. at LSU before moving onto the NFL and four-year stops in Miami and Cleveland.
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

