ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Is Getting Roasted For How She Cuts A Cucumber & She Admits It's 'Tragic'

By Cata Balzano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdcn3_0fdV1u1800

The Kardashian-Jenners are trying to be more "relatable" in their new Hulu show, but that's a hard sell when you don't know how to use a kitchen knife.

Kendall Jenner has been getting absolutely roasted on the internet over a moment from the latest episode of The Kardashians, in which she tries to cut a cucumber.

The key word there is "tries," because the wealthy reality star clearly can't handle the task, as a now viral photo of the moment shows.

kendall jenner cutting a cucumber is the most "it's a banana, michael, what could it cost, ten dollars?" thing i've seen a rich person do in a long timepic.twitter.com/cAPlSdrGfa

— marissa (taylor's version) (@marissa (taylor's version)) 1652383970

In the episode, Kendall utterly fails at the cucumber task, and Kris Jenner ultimately calls in a chef to take care of it.

Relatable, right?

People took to social media to ask all kinds of questions about the scene, and it clearly made its way back to Jenner.

"Kendall Jenner trying to cut a fcking cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed," said someone on Twitter.

Jenner retweeted the remark and simply added: "tragic!"

"The way Kendall Jenner cut that cucumber will haunt me," said @badtasticb on Twitter.

"Obsessed with Kendall Jenner trying to prove she’s not an out of touch spoiled rich girl by insisting on making her own snack and almost dislocating her shoulder trying to slice a cucumber," tweeted @brodielancaster.

Obsessed with Kendall Jenner trying to prove she\u2019s not an out of touch spoiled rich girl by insisting on making her own snack and almost dislocating her shoulder trying to slice a cucumber.

— Brodie Lancaster (@Brodie Lancaster) 1652358368

"I’m sorry but Kendall Jenner not being able to cut a mf cucumber [...] the level of privilege to be in your mid/late 20s and not know how to properly cut a vegetable !!!!!! AND THEY PUT IT IN THE EPISODE !!!" said @ariesbimbo23.

i\u2019m sorry but kendall jenner not being able to cut a mf cucumber the level of privilege to be in your mid/late 20s and not know how to properly cut a vegetable !!!!!! AND THEY PUT IT IN THE EPISODE !!!!

— crybaby brat (@crybaby brat) 1652345704

"I need Kendall Jenner to give us a statement and an apology after cutting up that cucumber I am dead serious," joked @ericatun.

I need Kendall Jenner to give us a statement and an apology after cutting up that cucumber I am dead serious

— erica\ud83e\udd8btunstell (@erica\ud83e\udd8btunstell) 1652464827

Needless to say, Jenner can throw it down on the catwalk a lot better than she can make herself a snack in the kitchen. She's also probably lucky she didn't lose a finger.

You can watch The Kardashians on Hulu or Disney+ in Canada.

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Revealed She Broke Her Engagement Ring From Travis—She Was ‘Hysterically Crying’

Click here to read the full article. An expensive accident! Kourtney Kardashian broke her engagement ring not long after her iconic proposal with Travis Barker. In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she did something so regretful with her first engagement ring. When Kris Jenner didn’t notice a ring on her daughter’s finger, she questioned why she wasn’t wearing it shortly after her proposal. “This is probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life, by the way,” Kourtney responded. “I’m sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Why Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Won’t Attend The Met Gala With Her

It looks like Kendall Jenner will be walking the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone at the 2022 Met Gala. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the 26-year-old model’s boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25, will likely not join her at the star-studded event to make their red carpet debut. The news comes as Devin recovers from some injuries during his sixth season with the Phoenix Suns.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cucumber#Jenners#Badtasticb
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Nicole Richie React to Sister Sofia Richie's Engagement

Watch: Inside Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge's Relationship. Nicole Richie was on hand to support Sofia Richie as she got engaged to boyfriend Elliot Grainge, and showcased her signature sense of humor in response to the happy news. After the bride-to-be shared a photo of his proposal on her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Kendall Jenner slammed as a ‘bad sister’ for ‘ruining’ Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with comments about Scott Disick

KENDALL Jenner is being slammed for "ruining" Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker with questions about Scott Disick. The Poosh founder's younger sibling inquired about her baby daddy in a recent episode of The Kardashians. Kendall, 26, is facing backlash following her reaction to Kourtney, 43, and Travis' engagement. During...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Gwen Stefani's Latest Instagram—Fans Are Begging Her To 'Stop The Lip Fillers'

No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 51-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly stunning looks over the past few years, and has even showed off her natural beauty by stepping out sans makeup on more than a few occasions. However, the drastic change in her appearance hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially as far as her seemingly ever-increasing lips are concerned!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy