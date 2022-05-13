ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sophia Grace & Rosie Reunited On 'Ellen' To Make Us Feel Old With Another 'Super Bass' Cover

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Go5TY_0fdV1pbV00

YouTube sensations Sophia Grace and Rosie made a return to The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, 11 years after they blew us away with their Nicki Minaj cover.

And while they're just as cute as ever, they're now grown up and releasing their own music!

After many years, the two girls made their last appearance on the final season of the show and shared with Ellen DeGeneres all the exciting things they've been up to, as well as what's in store for their future.

Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland are cousins from the U.K. who first stole the world's heart when their cover of Nicki Minaj's Super Bass went viral on YouTube. It's racked up 54 million views ever since, and it also caught Ellen's attention at the time.

Not even a month after the video was posted, the pair made their first appearance on the show.

Ellen even surprised the girls and brought out Nicki Minaj to meet them, and the adorable video has over 146 million views on YouTube.

They appeared on Ellen multiple times after, even chatting with celebrities for the host during that time.

Rosie told Ellen this week that her favourite memory from the show was meeting Justin Bieber. "He kissed me on the cheek at the Kids Choice Awards," she said.

"Obviously at the time, I was like 'Ew, a boy, he's kissing me on the cheek!' And now I'm like 'Oh my god, I'd let Justin Bieber kiss me on the cheek again.'"

For Sophia Grace, the best moment was when she met another Canadian.

"Me and my dad have always been huge fans of Drake, and I saw him just casually coming down the Grammys carpet, and I was like, 'Drake, my dad loves you so much,' and we had a chat with him," recalled Sophia Grace.

"What do ya'll want to do next? What's the next thing for you?" Ellen asked during this week's show.

"I'm focusing on my music at the moment," Sophia Grace said. "I actually have a new single that's just come out called 'Little Things,' and the music video's also just come out."

Rosie, like Sophia Grace, also has her budding music career on the horizon.

"Obviously, I'm following in Sophia's footsteps. I'm releasing a new song. My new song is called 'Safe.' The music video's out as well," said Rosie. "And yeah, I'm just loving music at the moment and focusing on that."

Before ending their segment, Ellen asked the girls to do something most people were hoping she'd ask.

"Would it be too much to ask, since you're here, to do 'Super Bass' one last time?" Ellen asked.

The girls were super excited to perform and even whipped out the original props they had in their very first cover on YouTube.

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Where Are Sophia Grace and Rosie Now?

In 2011, Ellen DeGeneres introduced the world to adorable cousins Sophia Grace and Rosie, who famously rapped along to Nicki Minaj. And now, they're all grown up! But what are they up to?. On Thursday (May 12), the teenagers returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show — which comes to a...
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Snubbed By Snoop Dog? See Why Kelly Clarkson & Her 'American Song Contest' Cohost May Not Be So Close

Are Snoop Dog and Kelly Clarkson friends? — Not really. The two music superstars, who cohost the NBC competition show, American Song Contest, may appear to the super chummy on screen, but off screen, their dynamic is not as great. "As soon as the camera isn't rolling, Snoop's entourage swoops in, it's awkward," an insider close to the powerhouses tells this week's print issue of Star Magazine. KELLY CLARKSON DAZZLES IN SPARKLING AQUA DRESS AS TALK SHOW HOST PREPS TO TAKE OVER ELLEN DEGENERES' COVETED DAYTIME SLOT"They always seem to be having a great time with lots of inside jokes...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Mcclelland
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Sophia Grace Brownlee
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Drake
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

What Did She Just Say? Five Times Amber Heard Confused The Public In Court During Johnny Depp Trial: Photos

Amber Heard had quite the rocky start in the bombshell $50 million defamation case brought against her by Johnny Depp. The award winning star, 58, sued his ex-wife, 36, insisting she defamed him in a 2018 The Washington Post opinion piece in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. She did not directly name Depp in the article.Now, Heard has the internet in a tizzy with the contradictory statements she's made in her two days of testimony in the headline-making trial. Scroll through the gallery to see Amber Heard's biggest testimony contradictions:"I've Never Played The Guitar"In...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Super Bass#Grammy Awards#Canadian
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Madonna, 63, Cuddles With Maluma, 28, Following Split With Ahlamalik Williams: Photos

Madonna, 63, is living her best single life. Following her recent split from her boyfriend of four years, Ahlamalik Williams, 28, the “Queen of Pop” joined Maluma, 28, for a concert in his hometown Medellin, Columbia this past weekend. The duo put on an incredible show and then they got VERY cozy with each other in photos that Madonna posted to her Instagram Stories. Maluma wrapped his arm around Madonna as she comfortably sat beside the Columbian superstar in one adorable image.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Glows In Behind-The-Scenes Selfies At ‘SNL’ Before Hosting Gig

Selena Gomez, 29, got all glammed on May 12 up to rehearse her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The multi-talented star showed off her gorgeous glam and stylish outfit in a dressing room at New York City’s Studio 8H in a video from her Instagram Stories that was also shared by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik. Selena took several selfie videos to show just how beautiful she’s looking before she hosts the iconic sketch series for the first time ever with musical guest Post Malone this coming weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday

Kelly Clarkson is reigning in a major milestone birthday, and she's seriously dressing the part! The star had a week full of celebrations featuring wild outfits and shocking surprises to commemorate her 40th birthday. In honor of the decade she was born, the 1980's, the talk show host dedicated each...
CELEBRITIES
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy