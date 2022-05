A Durand family claims their third-grade daughter's rights were violated after she was asked not to wear a hat depicting an AR-15 rifle and the text 'Come and Take it.'. Adam Stroub says his daughter picked out the hat to wear for hat day in February at Robert Kerr Elementary School in Durand. He says he was contacted by the school's On Track coach and principal, who both said the headgear was inappropriate.

DURAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO