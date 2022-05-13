ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

County Commissioners to discuss Gasparilla Island beach renourishment at next meeting

bocabeacon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee County Commissioners will be discussing an extension of...

bocabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral plans $185M renovation to decades-old bridge

Plans to revamp an old bridge starting in Cape Coral and go to Fort Myers are underway. Potential intersection improvements, a barrier separating the street, and a u-turn are all on the table for county commissioners. We’re early in the design phase and the goal is to make it easier for people to go over that bridge.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach considers changing rules protecting baby sea turtles

A clash between business and environmental concerns comes to a head Monday over condominium owners’ complaints about lighting regulations meant to protect sea turtle hatchlings on Fort Myers Beach. Right now, there are more than 60 open investigations into the town’s sea turtle lighting ordinance. Fort Myers Beach leaders...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County residents once a week recycling and trash changes

Beginning Monday, May 16, residents of Estero, San Carlos, Gateway, and South Fort Myers only have to put their trash, recycling, and yard waste to the curb once a week. Waste Pro, Lee County’s contracted hauler for the area, is announcing the service enhancement through postcards mailed to each of the 45,500 affected addresses. For questions, contact Waste Pro customer service at 239-337-0800.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County Utilities annual water-quality report available

Lee County Utilities’ customers received water that met or exceeded all federal and state requirements last year, according to a recent report at leewaterquality.com. The report, which also includes information such as source water assessments and service areas, is required annually by the Environmental Protection Agency.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Animal shelter opens in North Fort Myers

The Animal Refuge Center, the largest no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary in Southwest Florida, opened its new Sharon Bodenhafer Critter Clinic on Saturday at 18011 Old Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers. The 2,500-square-foot intake and medical facility benefits homeless, injured or abandoned dogs and cats taken in by the ARC. The clinic includes a digital dental lab and an X-ray machine. A new anesthesia machine will help in performing surgeries such as spays and neuters, dentals and mass removals.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasparilla Island#County Commissioners
FloridaDaily

Greg Steube Announces FAA Grant for Venice Municipal Airport

This week, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., announced a Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Airport Improvement Program Grant award for Venice Municipal Airport. The airport will receive $744,500 in discretionary funding and $150,000 in entitlement funding to seal the runway pavement surface and pavement joints. “I’m pleased to announce we’ve secured...
VENICE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant planned for south Fort Myers

A Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant is nearing the permitting and construction phase of development in south Fort Myers. A vacant lot off Six Mile Cypress Parkway in front of the Publix-anchored Cypress Point at Daniels Crossing shopping center will become the 10,577-square foot restaurant with parking. Stock Development bought the land for $1.5 million in December under the SD Daniels Crossing LLC name and Coopers Hawk will lease back the land from Stock.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
naplesillustrated.com

Food Truck Park Coming to Bonita Springs

The renaissance of downtown Bonita Springs continues: by the end of this year, or early 2023 at the latest, the city will have its very own food truck park. Although the plan for the park was approved back in October 2020, the groundbreaking ceremony finally took place on May 12.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hobby Lobby to open in June in Cape Coral

Hobby Lobby plans to open a new 50,000-square-foot store in early next month in Coralwood Mall, located off Del Prado Boulevard near Veterans Parkway and the Midpoint Memorial Bridge, in Cape Coral. The national crafter and home décor retail chain will occupy the space where JC Penney was at the shopping center that a development group purchased in December for $36.1 million. Hobby Lobby has 53 locations in Florida.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FPL plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs

Florida Power & Light Co. plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs this year to enhance day-to-day reliability for customers and improve resiliency in the face of severe weather. In Naples, the company plans to include inspection of seven main power lines and 1,129 power poles as part of an eight-year inspection cycle, installing smart grid technology with 11 automated switches on main and neighborhood power lines and inspecting 32 main power lines and equipment using infrared technology. In Bonita Springs, the eight-year inspection cycle will include 772 power poles this year and strengthening and replacing those that no longer meet industry standards. Four main power lines will be strengthened, including those that serve critical services that are necessary for communities to recover faster after major storms. In addition, 28 main power lines and equipment will be inspected using infrared technology to detect issues before they cause a power interruption. Fort Myers will see the strengthening of seven major power lines and inspection of 4,513 power poles as a part of an eight-year cycle. Five Storm Secure Underground Pilot Program projects are also planned for the Fort Myers area.
FORT MYERS, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Allura approaching 50 percent leased

Allura, Stock Development’s newest luxury rental community located in the southeast corner of Livingston Road and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in the highly desired area of North Naples, is approaching the 50 percent leased mark. “It was back in January when we first released the community,” said Catherine Trucksess, Asset...
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy