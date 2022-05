TECUMSEH — It took two tries, but Tecumseh baseball got a win against Chelsea to clinch the Southeastern Conference White Division title Monday, losing Game 1, 11-7 and winning, 6-5. Jaret Alcock got the win for Tecumseh (15-7-2, 13-1 SEC White) in Game 2 as he went 6 1/3 innings and gave up five...

TECUMSEH, MI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO