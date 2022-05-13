Distribution of Heroin Sends Louisiana Man to Prison for Four Years

Two From Louisiana Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes. Louisiana – On May 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Gregory Johnson, Jr., age 43, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Keith Bourgeois, age 51, of New Orleans, Louisiana were indicted on May 5, 2022 by a federal grand jury for violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act. Johnson and Bourgeois were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), 841(b)(1)(C), 846. Johnson and Bourgeois were also charged with possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(ii), and being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).

