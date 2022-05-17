ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

Music & Movies in the Park in New Hope

By Dave Kiser
ccxmedia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for a summer of entertainment at the New Hope Performance Center! Music in the Park happens Wednesday evenings, and the line-up includes The Teddy Bear Band and Rich & The Resistors on May...

ccxmedia.org

ccxmedia.org

FAIR School Crystal Designs Outdoor Learning Space

FAIR School Crystal students got to design an outdoor learning space, thanks to help from a grant from the Minnesota Statewide Health Improvement Partnership. Students studied engineering, design and budgeting in the process. “We wanted them to have those big ideas and then to pare it down, figure out what...
CRYSTAL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Dog-Friendly Brewery Pass Raises Money for Animal Humane Society

Not only does a portion of every sale of a dog-friendly brewery pass goes to the Animal Humane Society, but it’s also a really good deal. “This year’s pass has 33 Twin Cities breweries and another 14 ‘Road Tripping with Rover’ breweries,” explained Ali Jarvis, from Sidewalk Dog Media. “You buy it on the website for $30 and you get a free beer at 47 different breweries and they are all dog friendly.”
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Crystal’s Citywide Garage Sale

It’s all about the thrill of the hunt during Crystal’s Citywide Garage Sale! Come out and hunt for some great deals during this three-day extravaganza that takes place Thursday, June 2 through Saturday, June 4. Shoppers can pick up maps of all the registered garage sales at the Crystal Community Center, or visit http://www.crystalmn.gov for the interactive version. So come out June 2 through June 4 for the thrill of the hunt, during Crystal’s Citywide Garage Sale!
CRYSTAL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Time Capsule Will Go Inside New Crystal Public Safety Building

On Friday, students from FAIR School Crystal and the Crystal Historical Society stuffed items into a time capsule that will be opened in 2060. Why 2060? Because that’s when the city will be 100 years old. “We thought with the new public safety building going in, something in the...
CRYSTAL, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
New Hope, MN
Government
City
New Hope, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
ccxmedia.org

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market Debuts Saturday

This year Robbinsdale will have something residents have wanted for a long time, a consistent farmers market. The Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market debuts on Saturday in Robbinsdale. It will run from May 21 to September 17 in the park that’s across from the Robbinsdale Hy-Vee. “We’re a traditional farmers...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Farmers Market Every Thursday

Get good food from great people at the Maple Grove Farmers Market!. You’ll find healthy, locally grown food, and a variety of locally made products, every Thursday, from 3-7pm in the Community Center parking lot. Enjoy live music while shopping and take advantage of the market’s Frequent Shopper and Power of Produce programs. EBT and SNAP are accepted. So come out every Thursday for good food from great people to the Maple Grove Farmers Market. For more information about vendors, and market events go to http://www.MapleGroveFarmersMarket.com.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale’s New Farmers Market

Robbinsdale is now the new home of a local farmers market! The Camden Farmers Market is making the move from North Minneapolis to Robbinsdale and becoming the Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market. The farmers market offers so much more than just fresh fruits and vegetables. A well-rounded approach to health and wellness means there will be food classes, live music, literacy classes with the Hennepin County Library, fitness classes, and more. The Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8am to noon through September 17 at Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale. Catch a free fitness class every Saturday at 9am. Go to the http://www.thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket for more information.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Family Desperately Seeks Baby Formula

Many parents across the northwest metro are struggling because of the nationwide baby formula shortage, including the new parents of twins, Ashley and Mark Johnson. The Maple Grove couple say the past few weeks have been an emotional roller coaster. “My entire family is panicking, trying to get these babies...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Come to the Vehicle Fair!

Get an up-close look at fire trucks, police cars, construction equipment, and more at the Vehicle Fair coming up Saturday, June 4! It’s a great opportunity for kids and their families to explore all sorts of cool vehicles, and it’s free! But bring some money, as there will be food trucks on hand. You’re also encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to a local food shelf. The Vehicle Fair takes place Saturday, June 4 from 10am to noon at the Crystal Community Center. For more information check out the current recreation brochure at http://parksandrec.crystalmn.gov.
CRYSTAL, MN
ccxmedia.org

CCX Sports Spotlight: Jack Mausser, Hopkins Baseball

In this week’s CCX Sports Spotlight, Jason Melillo profiles Hopkins’ baseball player Jack Mausser. As the high school baseball regular season starts its final week, the Hopkins Royals are on a 10-game win streak. Mausser came up through the Golden Valley Little League program and is a now...
HOPKINS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Firefighter Prepares to Climb Allianz Field Stairs

A Golden Valley firefighter will be getting quite the leg workout this weekend. Battalion Chief Ken Bence will be participating in the Fight for Air Climb. It takes place Saturday at Allianz Field in St. Paul. Bence will climb thousands of steps — 4,380 to be exact, and he’ll do...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
ccxmedia.org

Totino-Grace Baseball Powers Past Armstrong

The Totino-Grace baseball team powered past Armstrong for an 8-1 win Thursday. Mason Molitor’s grand slam keyed a five-run second inning for the Eagles. Luca Reiff added a solo homerun in the third inning for TG. Totino-Grace starter Joaquin Majano pitched six strong innings, allowing five hits and one...
FRIDLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Boys Tennis Sweeps Rogers in Section 5AA Tournament

The Maple Grove boys tennis team beat Rogers 7-0 in the Section 5AA quarterfinals Wednesday. The Crimson dominated the singles matches, losing just four games total in the four matches. The doubles was also a sweep for the Crimson, although the Royals made the matches competitive. Maple Grove is the...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Two People Killed in Robbinsdale Drive-By Shooting

Two people are dead following a drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale that happened right in the middle of Bottineau Boulevard. The incident, which happened near the intersection of County Road 81 (Bottineau Boulevard) and 36th Avenue, shut down the city’s busiest street for hours. “Another car pulled up and started...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Public Works Hard at Work for Residents

If you live in New Hope and you do this(toilet flushing)…this(turning on faucet)…or this(car driving down street), you can thank the employees of the New Hope Public Works Department. While the New Hope Public Works employees aren’t the types who go looking for a pat on the back, if you’d like to let them know how much you appreciate all that they do you can email communications@newhopemn.gov. To learn more about what New Hope’s Public Works Department does go to http://www.newhopemn.gov/publicworks.
NEW HOPE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Rogers Softball Holds on to beat Wayzata

The Rogers softball team built a 7-0 lead but then had to hang on to beat Wayzata 7-6 Wednesday. The Royals scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and added two more in the third before the Trojans answered with six runs in the top of the fourth.
ROGERS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Minnesota State Colleges Prepare to Increase Tuition

Minnesota State colleges are getting ready to increase tuition despite declining enrollment. North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park is among the schools expected to raise tuition by 3.5 percent in the next academic year. Enrollment at North Hennepin for this summer is down 11 percent, officials said. CCX news...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

