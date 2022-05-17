Music & Movies in the Park in New Hope

Get an up-close look at fire trucks, police cars, construction equipment, and more at the Vehicle Fair coming up Saturday, June 4! It’s a great opportunity for kids and their families to explore all sorts of cool vehicles, and it’s free! But bring some money, as there will be food trucks on hand. You’re also encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to a local food shelf. The Vehicle Fair takes place Saturday, June 4 from 10am to noon at the Crystal Community Center. For more information check out the current recreation brochure at http://parksandrec.crystalmn.gov.
