Music & Movies in the Park in New Hope

Robbinsdale is now the new home of a local farmers market! The Camden Farmers Market is making the move from North Minneapolis to Robbinsdale and becoming the Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market. The farmers market offers so much more than just fresh fruits and vegetables. A well-rounded approach to health and wellness means there will be food classes, live music, literacy classes with the Hennepin County Library, fitness classes, and more. The Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8am to noon through September 17 at Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale. Catch a free fitness class every Saturday at 9am. Go to the http://www.thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket for more information.

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO