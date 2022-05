A once popular east Gainesville restaurant renovated using taxpayer dollars will soon be sold to the highest bidder. Southern Charm Kitchen, located at 1714 SE Hawthorne Road, and all of its equipment will hit the auction block on June 1 starting at 11 a.m. with an opening bid of $250,000, officially ending what has been a long rocky road between city officials and the restaurant's owner.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO