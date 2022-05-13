ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

5-13-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

By Jacob Garramone
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article00:50 - Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Captain Phil Seefeldt talks...

www.wdayradionow.com

wdayradionow.com

Update: Body found near north boat landing in Grand Forks identified

(Grand Forks, ND) -- WDAY Radio has learned more about a body found in the Red River in Grand Forks Saturday evening. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY News First that the person found has been identified as 32-year-old Jacob Lasley of Redlake, Minnesota. Officers say there were no obvious signs of trauma to Lasley, who had been reported missing April 17th.
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Three Bison Have Been Named to the Summit League Tournament All-Tournament Team

After a weekend filled with softball, three North Dakota State players are being honored. Paige Vargas, Skylar Padgett, and Nicole Licea were all named to the Summit League Championship All-Tournament Team. Vargas earned her second all-tournament honor with the Bison, having also been named the tournament MVP in 2019. She...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota GOP endorse Jim Schultz for Attorney General

(Rochester, MN) -- Twin Cities attorney and political outsider Jim Schultz has officially been endorsed by the Minnesota Republican Party. "I have been humbled by the outpouring of support we have received from folks across the state," said Schultz, in a statement following the endorsement. "Thank you to the delegates and supporters for entrusting me to take on far-left Attorney General Keith Ellison this November. I wont let you down."
ROCHESTER, MN
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota State Board of Education member resigns

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota State Board of Higher Education member is stepping down. Vice Chair Jill Louters resigned Friday, saying she has accepted a new, part-time position. Louters will be working as a parent educator with the North Dakota State University Extension Service. She says she will continue as superintendent of New Rockford-Sheyenne Schools.
BISMARCK, ND

