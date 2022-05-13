5-13-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Man vandalizes Fargo bank; New Catholic church breaks ground; Walz responds to criticism over response to riots. Closer Look:. New fire recruits begin training at Fargo West Fargo Joint Fire Academy. One on...
(Grand Forks, ND) -- WDAY Radio has learned more about a body found in the Red River in Grand Forks Saturday evening. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY News First that the person found has been identified as 32-year-old Jacob Lasley of Redlake, Minnesota. Officers say there were no obvious signs of trauma to Lasley, who had been reported missing April 17th.
(Bismarck, ND) -- The nominating committee of the state Board of Higher Education nominated six finalists for two positions pivotal in overseeing North Dakota's 11 public colleges and universities. The committee selected Erika Kenner, Kevin Black, and Curtis Biller for the position held previously by Jill Louters, who resigned on...
After a weekend filled with softball, three North Dakota State players are being honored. Paige Vargas, Skylar Padgett, and Nicole Licea were all named to the Summit League Championship All-Tournament Team. Vargas earned her second all-tournament honor with the Bison, having also been named the tournament MVP in 2019. She...
(Rochester, MN) -- Twin Cities attorney and political outsider Jim Schultz has officially been endorsed by the Minnesota Republican Party. "I have been humbled by the outpouring of support we have received from folks across the state," said Schultz, in a statement following the endorsement. "Thank you to the delegates and supporters for entrusting me to take on far-left Attorney General Keith Ellison this November. I wont let you down."
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota State Board of Higher Education member is stepping down. Vice Chair Jill Louters resigned Friday, saying she has accepted a new, part-time position. Louters will be working as a parent educator with the North Dakota State University Extension Service. She says she will continue as superintendent of New Rockford-Sheyenne Schools.
