5-13-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

(Rochester, MN) -- Twin Cities attorney and political outsider Jim Schultz has officially been endorsed by the Minnesota Republican Party. "I have been humbled by the outpouring of support we have received from folks across the state," said Schultz, in a statement following the endorsement. "Thank you to the delegates and supporters for entrusting me to take on far-left Attorney General Keith Ellison this November. I wont let you down."

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO