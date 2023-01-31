The Best Multitools To Keep on You at All Times

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

You don’t have to be an avid outdoorsman, a world traveler, or a pro at DIY projects to own the best multitool. In fact, one might say you need one no matter who you are because the best multitool can seriously amp up your everyday carry . You just have to like the convenience and feeling of being prepared.

Multitools are ideal for anyone thanks to their easy-to-use designs, common-sense tools (we can never find scissors when we need them!), and affordability, making them a must-have for your suitcase, car, home or pocket.

Having the best multitool is all about being ready for the unknown, which can happen whether you’re at home, work or traveling. Multitools aren’t designed to replace your toolbox filled with full-sized screwdrivers and pliers , but they are perfect for use for small odd jobs or when you find yourself in a situation that requires a little extra help. From cutting open the packaging on a new product to tightening a loose screw on your favorite pair of sunglasses, a multitool has a use and purpose in just about any situation.

When searching for what is the best multitool, finding one that combines quality craftsmanship and portability is key. Having a poorly made multitool that breaks after its first use will hardly make you the star of your camping trip. In the same regard, you won’t want to carry your strong and durable multitool in your pocket if it’s too heavy and cumbersome. Although most multitools aren’t allowed in carry-on baggage when flying, they are permitted in checked bags .

We’ve created a comprehensive list of how to find the best multitools for every job and setting. Whether you’re looking for something better suited for small projects or a multitool that acts as a backup for everyday use, we’ve got the best multitools below.

1 . Leatherman Wave Plus Multitool

BEST OVERALL

If you’re new to the world of multitools and the variety they can bring to your EDC and your toolbox, then a reliable brand that delivers on multiple fronts is a safe bet indeed. The Wave Plus is a jam-packed multitool featuring 18 tools — that list includes everything from a wire cutter to a wire stripper, a saw, a set of scissors and plenty more, including one of the best multitool knives. A special bonus? You can open it with one hand when you’re in a tight spot and need tools at a moment’s notice.

Buy: Leatherman Wave Plus Multitool $119.95

2. Gerber Gear Truss Multitool

RUNNER UP

Among brands making the best multitools, it’s tough to pick just one favorite, which is where Gerber enters the equation with another well-designed, durable and extremely useful multitool. It features 17 tools (one less than our top pick) but is no less dependable in tight situations. Take advantage of everything from a folding knife to a screwdriver and a bottle opener — all mighty helpful items to make use of everywhere from your garage to your next camping trip.

Buy: Gerber Gear Truss Multitool $41.31 (orig. $60.00) 31% OFF

3. Leatherman Skeletool CX Multi-Tool

BEST MULTITOOL PLIERS

Another Leatherman option that was an easy pick for our best-of list is the Leatherman Skeletool CX Multi-Tool. For those who want the best multitool pliers, the Skeletool CX has needlenose and regular pliers, as well as a blade, wire cutters, multiple sizes of drivers and Phillips flatbed bits and a bottle opener. This multi-use tool has built-in safety features, is made with durable stainless steel construction, and each tool can be used one-handed.

Leatherman Skeletool CX Multi-Tool

$89.95

4. Mossy Oak Survival Multitool

BEST FOR THE OUTDOORS

Some of the best multitools are better suited for handling projects closer to home, some work very well on the job site, and some are downright useful to take you out into the great outdoors. Mossy Oak has that last category covered with ease, putting 13 extremely rugged tools into one camo-covered design for covert movement off the trail. A leather punch, plus both knife and saw blades, should come in extremely handy and a variety of screwdrivers can help with projects the rest of the time, too.

Buy: Mossy Oak Multi-Tool $19.99 (orig. $25.99) 23% OFF

5. Amazon Basics 8-in-1 Multitool

BEST FROM AMAZON

The Amazon Basics brand is but one way you can outfit your home and your garage for any and all projects on your to-do list, and this tool checks off plenty of boxes at one low, low price. The easy-to-find red color is a nice touch, while add-ons like a screwdriver and a carabiner ensure you’ll be able to tackle plenty of small projects without missing a beat.

Buy: Amazon Basics 8-in-1 Multitool $19.99 (orig. $25.99) 23% OFF

6. DEWALT MT16 Multitool

BEST FOR THE JOB SITE

Just as some multitools are well-suited for the outdoors or for your toolbox at home, some are made to be taken out on the job site and really put through their paces day after day. You very likely might have a set of DEWALT tools or attachments close at hand, but for job sites when space is at a premium, a multitool can sometimes be the very solution to your problems. This one just so happens to be rust-resistant and features soft grip panels for ease of use.

Buy: DEWALT MT16 Multitool $34.50 (orig. $39.01) 12% OFF

7. Raptor Rescue by Leatherman

BEST FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

Leatherman’s latest release is an excellent option for first responders. The Raptor Rescue includes a strap and ring cutter, a ruler, an oxygen tank wrench, a carbide glass breaker, and 420 HC stainless steel folding shears, which can be used as emergency response, industrial, fabric, kitchen and garden sheers. Available in several colorways, Leatherman also sells a holster for the Raptor Rescue for convenient everyday carry.

Raptor Rescue

$99.95

8. Makita Lithium-Ion Cordless Multi-tool Kit

BEST MULTITOOL KIT

If you frequently find yourself tackling projects of varying degrees of difficulty, the kind where you might not know exactly what you need until the going gets tough, it’s best to overprepare. Don’t take our word for it: Makita makes it easy to tackle projects of all sorts with a set that’s chock-full of highly functional attachments, plus a cordless operating system complete with a built-in light for low-light situations. It’s pricier than other options on this list but could just prove to be your secret weapon when working your way through all sorts of projects.

Buy: Makita Lithium Ion Cordless Multitool Kit $177.86 (orig. $288.80) 38% OFF

9. Bontrager Comp Multitool

BEST FOR CYCLING

Not every multitool has to serve its purpose purely in your tool shed or when outside in the great outdoors. There are even multitools made to take on adjustments while cycling, particularly useful if you’ve fallen in love with this sport as of late and are still building out your perfect bike. And if your ride of choice could simply use a few tune-ups? This compact bike multitool is packed with handy screwdrivers for every adjustment you might need to make.

Bontrager Comp Multi-Tool

$15.00

10. Off-White™ c/o Victorinox

BEST DESIGNER OPTION

For a splurge-worthy Swiss Army Knife that can be used in a variety of situations and help you look cool, it doesn’t get chicer than Victorinox’s collaboration with Off-White and the late Virgil Abloh. The limited-edition knife features Off-White’s understated Corian scales and black print featuring heritage and evolution symbols, along with Victorinox’s everyday utility. There are only 3000 of the knives available and each one features its own unique numbering.

Off-White™ c/o Victorinox

$500.00

11. Crankbrothers M19 Multi-Tool

BEST FOR ROAD TRIPS

For as many uses as multitools have on their own, it’s refreshing to see a multitool dial it in even further, so to speak, with its intended purpose. Here, Crankbrothers provides a whopping 19 tools geared toward common roadside repairs and does so in a highly rugged design that can withstand the rigors of travel. This multitool comes complete with spoke wrenches and it’s even built with a Torx T25 for disc brakes.

Crankbrothers M19 Multi-Tool

$36.00

12. Husky 9-in-1 Plumber Multi-Tool

BEST FOR PLUMBERS

Get ready to take on big and small plumbing jobs with the help of the Husky 9-in-1 Plumber Multi-Tool. The Husky features a heavy-duty PVC cutter, a knife blade, pipe reamer, deburring tool, and more. A premium grip handle makes it comfortable to use and we also like that the multitool includes a built-in flashlight.

Husky 9-in-1 Plumber Multi-Tool

$16.94

13. Atech Innovation AirTag Multitool 4-in-1 Lite

BEST SMART MULTITOOL

If you already use an AirTag, Artech has created a helpful multitool that also works as a cover and keychain. In addition to keeping your AirTag secure, the Atech multitool includes a 10 mm hex wrench, a bottle opener, a Phillips screwdriver and a bicycle tool. The multitool is approved for TSA travel, making this a great item to use every day and when flying.

Atech Innovation AirTag Multitool 4-in-1 Lite

$29.99

14. Wallet Ninja Multitool Card

BEST CARD

We’ve previously rounded up the best multitool cards and our top pick was the Wallet Ninja Multitool Card, and not just because it has a cool name (though it helps). The Wallet Ninja is 18 tools in one card, with useful features like a bottle opener, box opener, eyeglass screwdriver, fruit peeler, a cellphone stand, can opener and more. Not only does the card fit easily into a standard wallet, but it’s also clearly labeled so users can easily identify each tool.