The AAC will be undergoing a dramatic makeover following the 2022 football season, as three of its premier football brands -- Cincinnati, Houston and UCF -- are set to depart for the Big 12. The exit of those three will coincide with the arrival of Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, UTSA, Rice and UAB from Conference USA. Collectively, the makeover will change the dynamics of the league, which has stood out in recent years from its Group of Five peers for success on the gridiron.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO