The intersection of New Bern Avenue and Raleigh Boulevard has had more than 70 calls for emergency service in the month of April alone. There have been two murders in less than a month near the intersection: April 21 near Zack’s Gas 76 at 1617 New Bern Ave. and May 10 near the Shell gas station at 1830 New Bern Ave.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO