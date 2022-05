Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 15 May 2022 18:05:09 -0400: Vandalism at Address: 1454-1498 Cimarron Pkwy Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Possible vandalism. If you are running or driving away from WF Middle School on South Main and you take a left onto Cimarron you will see a large lime green utility box on the right shorty after turning. There is a large white bucket upside down behind it. The box or unit appears open and there are numerous small holes through it. It has been like this for a while. I am sorry I didn’t report it sooner.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO