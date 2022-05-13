Watch A Giant Dust Storm Consume Cars On A Nebraska Highway

Photo: Nebraska DOT

Driving through York this Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 was truly a battle for those on the road as a huge dust storm enveloped the entire area. These storms are certainly nothing new to the Midwest plains region , but that does not take away from how frightening and damaging that they can be.

According to KETV , there was no end to the dust storm in sight as 80 mph winds raged through Central City, creating a zero visibility situation for drivers. One driver in particular, Lisa Wulf , captured a brief moment of the storm on video. The Omaha native told KETV that she is a nurse and has to drive through this specific part of Nebraska for work.

"I've never seen anything quite like this," Wulf narrated as she drove into the brut of the storm. The video detailed Wulf driving normally, when suddenly straight-line wind whipped around car. Viewers can hear dust and debris hit the car as Wulf slows to a stop.

"You literally have no visibility ahead of you."

In the video she explained that she couldn't see anything, and soon pulls her car over to the side of the road to wait out the rest of the storm. Watch the full video HERE .