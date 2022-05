What happens when automotive technology takes a turn for the intrusive? There’s a fine line between hearing the archetypal sound of a car’s engine rumbling and being deafened by a car’s exhaust system that’s been modified beyond the point of comfort. Last year, New York debuted a law that fined drivers whose cars’ exhaust systems exceeded a certain decibel level. And now, it sounds like California might be next.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO