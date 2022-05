Today, in a story for Elle, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, the Democrat from Milwaukee discussed in detail her experience having an abortion. Moore has in the past frankly discussed being the victim of domestic violence and sexual assault, but had never talked about her abortion until this month, after the draft copy of a U.S. Supreme Court decision showed the court had a majority that appears ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO