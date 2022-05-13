ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

By JIMMY GOLEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XEKK_0fdU1V9400
1 of 13

BOSTON (AP) — The players dream of it. The fans look forward to it.

Game 7.

And on Saturday, there will be three of them.

The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat: back-to-back-to-back seventh games that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals.

The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014.

“It’s going to be juicy,” Oilers forward Evander Kane said after scoring twice in a 4-2 win that forced Game 7 against the Kings.

There could be more Game 7s on Sunday, with three other series at 3-2 heading into Friday night. The most Game 7s ever in a single round was six in 1992.

“It’s what’s at stake, is the biggest thing. Everything’s on the line,” Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron said Friday. “It brings back memories of why you play the game.”

BRUINS AT HURRICANES, series tied 3-3 (4:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN)

The Bruins and Hurricanes are loaded with Game 7 experience — everyplace but in goal.

Boston rookie Jeremy Swayman is expected to be back in net on Saturday. He made his first career postseason start in Game 3, after Linus Ullmark gave up eight goals in the first two games.

“It’s a dream come true. I can’t wait,” the 23-year-old Alaska native said. “It’s no bigger or smaller than any game I’ve played before. I want to make sure I’m coming with that mentality. We want to win. We’re going to do everything we can and I can’t wait to get on the ice.”

Carolina’s Antti Raanta had never started a postseason game before this year.

Elsewhere, experience abounds.

Ten players remain from the Boston roster that beat Toronto in seven games in the first round of the 2019 playoffs (and lost in seven to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final that year). A victory would be the franchise’s 16th Game 7 win — an NHL record the team currently shares with Montreal.

“I’ve played in a lot of them,” said Bergeron, who is 6-7 in winner-take-all games in his career. “The ones that sting the most are the not-so-good ones. ... You try to see the glass half full and reminisce on the good ones, but it makes you hungrier when you think about the other ones as well.”

For Carolina, it would be a sixth straight victory in a seventh game.

Raanta, who arrived this year as part of the Hurricanes’ overhaul of the goaltender position, has played well in the lead role with No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen sidelined by a lower-body injury since mid-April. Raanta has started five games, leaving one early due to injury, and won two with a 2.46 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

“I think I’ve found a good consistent level,” Raanta said Friday.

Carolina won the first two games before Boston leveled the series. Carolina won Game 5 to retake momentum but was unable to eliminate the Bruins on Thursday night.

“Everyone’s bitter and mad and frustrated,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That was not the kind of game we expected to play. Come tomorrow it’s all old news and it’s what’s in front of you that matters.”

The series is the second in playoff history in which the home team won each of the first six games by multiple goals, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The other was the 1955 Cup finals, with Detroit beating Montreal by two goals at home in Game 7.

LIGHTNING at MAPLE LEAFS, series tied 3-3 (7 p.m. EDT, TNT)

The Lightning won 4-3 in overtime in Game 6 to keep their hopes of a three-peat alive, but it’s another streak on the minds of the Maple Leafs as they host their winner-take-all series finale.

Toronto has lost nine straight potential clinchers, including Thursday night against Tampa Bay and three in a row after taking a 3-1 series lead against Montreal last year.

“We had plenty of opportunities to finish the game and finish the series,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “It didn’t go our way, but (there’s) lots of belief in our group, and we’re excited to play Game 7 on home ice in front of our fans.”

The Original Six franchise, which is going on 55 years since it last put its name on the Stanley Cup, hasn’t won a playoff series since 2004. Included in that span are some colossal collapses, including a 2013 Game 7 loss to Boston in which the Leafs blew a 4-1 lead with 11 minutes left in regulation.

Center John Tavares tried to maintain a positive outlook.

“We worked hard all year to earn home ice, and we’ve got a great opportunity going home in front of our fans to try to close this thing out,” he said. “Look forward to the opportunity. It’s what the game’s all about.”

The Lightning are trying to become the first team to capture three consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83. That quest could end early.

“It all comes down to one game,” Lightning center Anthony Cirelli said. “Those are fun ones to play in.”

KINGS at OILERS, series tied 3-3 (10 p.m. EDT, ESPN)

Kane kicked off the Game 7 hype by holding up seven fingers after his empty-net clincher on Thursday night. But he also could have been referring to his seven playoff goals this year, tied with Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov and Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel for the league lead.

“I didn’t even realize that,” he said with a laugh.

Kane is the seventh Edmonton player to score at least seven times in a series and the first since Esa Tikkanen in 1991. He trails only Jari Kurri and Mark Messier for the most in a series in franchise history.

The Oilers are 6-4 in Game 7s, including 3-1 at home. The Kings are 7-4, with a 5-3 mark on the road.

“The older guys haven’t been there in a few years, and we have a few guys that haven’t experienced this at all,” Kings forward Anze Kopitar said. “But if you told us that we’ve got to win one game to advance, we’d certainly take the opportunity. So it’s not all that bad.”

___

AP Sports Writers Joe Reedy and Aaron Beard contributed to this story.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NHL World Reacts To Insane Game 7 Ending

The first-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins came to a close with a nail-biting finish on Saturday evening. After trailing 3-1 for the entirety of the third period, the Bruins scored a goal with less than 30 seconds remaining in the Game 7 contest. Boston then won...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Penguins, Kings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what’s next for the Toronto Maple Leafs after a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning? Some insiders think there should be a change. Others aren’t so sure. Meanwhile, what comes next for the Boston Bruins after they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Patrice Bergeron staying?
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
ClutchPoints

Lightning HC Jon Cooper bluntly calls out ‘BS’ take ahead of cardiac Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs have an extremely important date this Sunday night, as they will be playing Game 7 of their scintillating first-round series. The Bolts are looking to keep their hopes alive for a three-peat, having won the last two editions of the Stanley Cup Finals. But the job hasn’t been made easy by Auston Matthews and the stubborn Maple Leafs, who’s got the home-ice advantage in Game 7.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point exits Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs after brutal injury

There is now a major injury concern regarding Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point in the Game 7 clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Over the late stages of the first period, Point was forced to leave the ice due to an apparent right leg injury. The sixth-year center took on an unbalanced fall along the boards after being slightly clipped from behind by Maple Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Jari Kurri
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Evander Kane
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES FINALISTS FOR THE BILL MASTERTON TROPHY

The National Hockey League announced the three nominees for the Bill Masterton Trophy on Monday morning. The Bill Masterton Trophy is given annually to "player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey." This year's nominees are: New York Islanders defenceman Zdeno Chara, Philadelphia Flyers...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Sidney Crosby unhappy with Penguins’ lowball contract offers to Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang

The Pittsburgh Penguins are at a major crossroads when it comes to the future, with multiple key players on expiring contracts and not much financial wiggle room to work with. The futures of certain key players are certainly in jeopardy, including Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Bryan Rust, who all could hit free agency this year. According to The Athletic’s Rob Rossi, during an appearance on 937 The Fan, the Penguins’ latest offers submitted to Letang and Malkin reportedly “did not sit well with” franchise legend and team captain Sidney Crosby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#Ap#Oilers#Espn
NHL

Raanta's daughter crashes postgame press conference in adorable fashion

5-year-old gives Hurricanes goalie big hug after Game 7 win. During Antti Raanta's postgame media availability, Antti Raanta's daughter joined him at the podium. Antti Raanta had the cutest press conference crasher on Saturday. The Carolina Hurricanes goalie's five-year-old daughter Evelyn ran up to her dad at the press conference...
NHL
markerzone.com

REJECTED PENGUINS FAN GETS ENGAGED

We all remember the Penguins fan from Game 4 who tried to celebrate a goal by kissing his sweetheart... and then was brutally rejected on the jumbotron:. Well, turns out longtime fan and boyfriend Matt McHugh and his sweetie got engaged at PPG paints arena prior to Game 6. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Empire Sports Media

New York Rangers move on to Round 2 with Overtime win

The New York Rangers completed another comeback defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime on Artemi Panarin’s power-play goal. The New York Rangers didn’t want their season to end. In order to get that done, they would need to complete another comeback in this series and for the 30th time this season, the Blueshirts did just that as they went on to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime when Artemi Panarin scored the winning power-play goal at 4:46 of the extra stanza.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
1460 ESPN Yakima

Rangers-Canes, Battle of Alberta up Next in NHL Playoffs

The New York Rangers will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the NHL playoffs. The league also will get the Battle of Alberta for the first time in 31 years with the Calgary Flames facing the Edmonton Oilers. The Rangers and Hurricanes last played in the postseason during the expanded 24-team bubble playoffs in 2020. Connor McDavid was almost six years away from being born during the last Calgary-Edmonton series. The other East series is a Sunshine State rematch between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. And the Western Conference top-seeded Colorado Avalanche are facing off against the St. Louis Blues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Calgary and Edmonton square off begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Flames -159, Oilers +135; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Flames host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers to open the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers went 3-2 against the Flames during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on March 26, the Flames won 9-5.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

898K+
Followers
438K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy