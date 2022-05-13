ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons Trade For Raiders Wide Receiver: Details

With the 2022 NFL season taking shape, the roster is set to have more turnovers than a bakery with free agents coming in, going out and draft picks staking their place on the roster.

Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with FalconReport.com for up-to-date information on all the moves.

MAY 13 FALCONS GET WR The Falcons have acquired Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards in a trade, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal .

Edwards, a 2020 third-round pick from South Carolina, started 12 games last season for the Raiders, catching 34 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

Edwards has two years left on his rookie deal and will compete for a starting spot alongside Auden Tate and Olamide Zacchaeus.

The Raiders are also sending a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

MAY 12 ROOKIE DEALS First-round pick Drake London heads up the list of the day's signings. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver out of USC is on board, along with BYU running back Tyler Allgeier. Also under contract now: Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick and O-lineman Justin Shaffer.

MAY 12 SHARPE SIGNS ELSEWHERE Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe has signed with the Chicago Bears.

Sharpe played in 15 games last season for the Falcons, catching 25 passes for 230 yards.

With Sharpe out of Atlanta, Auden Tate and Olamide Zacchaeus are expected to see their roles grow.

MAY 5 KWIATKOSKI VISITS According to NFL Network , the Atlanta Falcons are hosting veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski for a visit Thursday.

Kwiatkoski, who turns 29 later this month, spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders after four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

The seven-year veteran played in just eight games in a reserve role for the Raiders last season after starting in all 12 of his appearances the year before.

MAY 5 JERRY JONES HOSPITALIZED Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was reportedly involved in a car accident in Dallas Wednesday evening.

Jones, who turns 80 in October, was transported to Parkland Hospital as a precaution.

His injuries were not believed to be serious, and he was released after a short time.

MAY 3 MINICAMP DATES SET The Falcons will be holding Rookie Minicamp from May 13-15.

Offseason workouts (OTA) will be conducted from May 24-26, June 1-3, and June 6-9.

Mandatory Minicamp will be held from June 14-16.

MAY 2 HONEY BADGER HEADS HOME Just days after the NFL Draft, it was revealed that the New Orleans Saints are expected to sign safety Tyrann Mathieu in the coming days.

Mathieu, a New Orleans native, spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and was part of the Super Bowl LV championship team.

Now, he's set to join the Atlanta Falcons' biggest rival and face them twice per year.

APR 22 SENAT TO BUCS The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing defensive lineman Deadrin Senat to a one-year deal, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson .

Senat was drafted by the Falcons in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and played primarily sparingly for the first three years of the deal.

His best season came in 2018 when he started two games and played 15, amassing 30 tackles. However, he struggled to see the field in 2019 and 2020, playing in just seven games out of a possible 32.

This past season, Senat was placed on injured reserve during training camp and was released in early November.

Now, Senat gets a second shot at his NFL career, remaining in the NFC South and returning to the city where his collegiate career took place.

APR 21 MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The NFL announced Thursday that the league's schedule would be fully released on May 12.

While the full schedule releases next month, the NFL will reveal parts of the schedule a little earlier, beginning next week during the NFL Draft with the first Thursday Night Football matchup on Amazon Prime Video.

International games will be revealed Wednesday, May 4, and the Falcons aren't expected to participate since they played a home game in London last season.

And select games will be revealed during the week of May 9 leading up to the full schedule release Thursday night.

Voluntary Offseason Workouts Beginning For Some NFL Teams (; 0:56)

#Cowboys#Buccaneers#American Football#Las Vegas Raiders#Usc#Byu#Atlanta Falcons
