UNT gets revenge on Louisiana Tech, advances to C-USA final

Lexi Cobb (00) and teammates congratulate Molly Rainey, center, after she hit a home run during North Texas’ 11-1 win over Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA tournament on Friday at Lovelace Stadium. UNT sports information

The sight of Louisiana Tech celebrating with the Conference USA regular season championship trophy on its home field didn’t sit well with North Texas.

That was pretty clear on Friday, when the teams met in the winners’ bracket final of the C-USA tournament at Lovelace Stadium.

UNT put on an offensive show against the Lady Techsters while launching four home runs in an 11-1 win that was cut to five innings by the run rule.

The win sent UNT on to the championship game of the C-USA tournament at noon on Saturday. The Mean Green (34-14) are looking for their first conference tournament title and the NCAA regional bid that goes along with it in program history.

UNT will face the team that emerges from the losers’ side of the bracket. Louisiana Tech, Western Kentucky and Marshall were all still alive heading into Friday evening’s games.

“All season long, we have talked about peaking at the right time,” outfielder Sydney Ingle said. “That’s what we have done.

“We were ready right off the bat. They were presented with the trophy on our field. This was a revenge moment.”

UNT and Louisiana Tech (39-19) went into the final day of the regular season with a shot to claim at least a share of the conference title. The Lady Techsters won the championship outright when they beat Southern Miss and UNT fell to Marshall.

Louisiana Tech was presented the trophy before the conference tournament.

The Mean Green’s players have been stewing ever since missing their chance to win the regular season title and are headed to the C-USA final for the first time after winning their first two tournament games.

UNT will roll into the final off one of their best offensive performances of the season.

Lexi Cobb led off the game with a double for UNT, which was off and running at that point. Molly Rainey reached on an error that allowed Cobb to score and brought Tayla Evans to the place.

The senior promptly crushed a two-run home run to cap the first of three consecutive three-run innings for UNT.

“We were urgent and hungry,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “When we play that way, we are pretty good. We had something to prove.”

DeLong emphasized being aggressive to his players before they took on Louisiana Tech. UNT got off to a slow start in its tournament opener against Charlotte, which took a 3-0 lead and held the Mean Green hitless through three innings.

UNT adjusted and rallied for a 6-3 win that sent the Mean Green on to the winners’ bracket final. DeLong challenged his players to pick up where they left off Thursday.

“We had to come out swinging at strikes and give them our best shot,” outfielder Rainey said. “Everyone bought into that.”

Rainey hit UNT’s second home run of the game in the second inning, a three-run shot to center that put the Mean Green up 6-0.

Cobb added a three-run homer to center in the third to highlight another three-run inning. Mikayla Smith gave UNT the runs it needed to cut the game short when she hit the Mean Green’s fourth home run, a two-run shot to left in the fourth.

UNT led 11-0 at that point. Skylar Savage took care of the rest while allowing one run on four hits in five innings.

Amanda Gonzalez hit a solo home run for Louisiana Tech in the bottom of the fifth for the Lady Techsters’ only run of the game.

“I felt good and was calm,” Savage said. “My defense had my back, and the home runs we hit got the momentum on our side.”

The challenge now for UNT is to carry that momentum into the winner-takes-all final.

“We have to have the same mentality as today,” DeLong said. “Getting the nerves out yesterday helped. We will worry about ourselves and how we play. If we have the same mentality tomorrow as we had today, we will be in pretty good shape.”