Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run of 75-year-old man in South LA

Help is needed to identify the driver who hit and killed a 75-year-old man in South LA.

The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on April 27, as Hector Castro Hirales was crossing 41st Place along Trinity Street.

A vehicle that was driving east on 41st turned left onto Trinity Street, hitting Hirales. The driver didn't stop to help Hirales, and was last seen going northbound on Trinity Street.

(credit: CBS)

Hirales was remembered Thursday night during a vigil at the site of a small memorial in the area where he was fatally struck.

"My dad did not deserve to die like this," Hirales' daughter, Cynthia Rodriguez said, her voice breaking. "We just saw the footage today and we can't believe that this person just went and hit and left."

The suspect vehicle was described only as a silver compact SUV.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information about the crash can contact LAPD Central Traffic Detective Juan Mendoza at (213) 833-3713 or via email at 32010@lapd.online.