Tennessee State

No Prison Time for Tennessee Nurse Convicted of Fatal Drug Error

By Brett Kelman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaDonda Vaught, a former Tennessee nurse convicted of two felonies for a fatal drug error, whose trial became a rallying cry for nurses fearful of the criminalization of medical mistakes, will not be required to spend any time in prison. Davidson County criminal court Judge Jennifer Smith on Friday...

tami weber
3d ago

This is what happens when the nurses are overworked doing 12 hour shifts, 16 hour shifts and working numerous days without a day off which leads to mistakes in human error. We depend on Nurses to take care of us and our loved ones. 💜

22
Nicole Polanek
3d ago

yeah even though I don't know every single fact of the case it seems like this was the right choice she didn't intentionally try to murder somebody to me it seems like human error,

15
