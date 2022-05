Eight local nonprofits to receive COVID-19 recovery funds to promote economic development, health equity and wellbeing in Latino communities. The Latino Equity Fund (LEF) today announced $200,000 in grants to eight Latino-focused organizations as part of the LEF’s COVID-19 Response Fund partnership with The Boston Foundation. The funds will be distributed to the grantee partners as they continue to provide enhanced services to help Latino communities recover from the strains caused by COVID-19 and the longer-term economic challenges the pandemic unleashed.

