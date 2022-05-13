ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

City leaders want to expand ordinance that shut down downtown hookah lounge

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7gdS_0fdTjoIF00

ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are going after nuisance properties in the crackdown on crime, but some are calling the move unfair or racially-motivated.

Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston was at a downtown Atlanta hookah bar Friday that the city shut down.

The city moved quickly to shutter the Encore Hookah Lounge in late April after numerous complaints about gunfire and violence. At one point, bullets flew across the street into the Georgia Aquarium’s dolphin exhibit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Peyton Bell lives in the Lindridge Martin Manor neighborhood along Cheshire Bridge Road, where there have been multiple times when bullets started flying in the parking lots of the businesses near their community.

“At first, I thought it was thunder, and after it continued, I realized these are bullets being shot,” Bell said. “Five families in our neighborhood in the last year and a half have moved. And they’ve said specifically that it’s because of this club.

Bell said there have been multiple times when bullets started flying in the parking lots of the business on Cheshire Bridge Road, which is right in front of their community, putting lives in danger.

Now, the city wants to take even more action. City leaders are trying to pass an ordinance that would close businesses if there are reports of homicides, gun violence, or even multiple assaults on the property. It would be similar to how the city worked to close the hookah lounge after police were called 171 times in just two years.

“Encore is a great example,” Councilman Dustin Hillis said. “It’s not just one particular event. There are hundreds of calls for service at that establishment.”

But at a recent public safety committee meeting, some business owners said the ordinance would ruin their small business.

“To have it where one infraction would cause us to close down in 12 months, naw, that’s a racial thing,” Duwon Robinson said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The ordinance said two infractions that lead to time in front of a judge and the city can shut a business down. Hillis, who is the chair of the public safety committee, said people are upset but haven’t read the ordinance. A noise complaint doesn’t get you in front of a judge.

“This ordinance is only really going to be used and only meant to apply to the worst of the worst offenders,” Hillis said.

Hillis said he pulled back the ordinance so they could work on it a little more before it goes to full council. But, he also said that this doesn’t just apply to clubs. It could also be an apartment complex that shuts down.

24-year-old father shot and killed outside downtown Atlanta hookah lounge The shooting happened at 255 Trinity Ave. outside the Monaco hookah lounge around 6 a.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
saportareport.com

Metro Atlanta is riding the wrong bus into the future

We are in a moment in time when we can transform our region with a world-class transit network thanks in large part to the $1.3 trillion federal infrastructure investment, but for a reason that makes little sense virtually every proposed transit line being proposed for metro Atlanta has switched from being heavy or light rail to “bus rapid transit,” or BRT.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

MARTA Reach expanding to new neighborhoods across Atlanta

ATLANTA — MARTA is now testing its rideshare program in new neighborhoods, providing options when it comes to public transportation. In March, MARTA Reach began operations in three areas of metro Atlanta. The program has expanded on the east and west side and will eventually grow on the north and southside.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
thechampionnewspaper.com

Atlanta invests in affordable housing, homelessness remedies

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced on May 11 that the city of Atlanta will invest $58.7 million in the development of housing, preventing evictions, and addressing homelessness. According to a news release from city officials, the commitment of $58.7 million toward housing is one of Atlanta’s largest-ever single-year housing investments....
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Metro leaders, transportation agencies ink agreement for I-285 transit

ATLANTA — The elected heads of Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties have signed an agreement aimed at piggybacking mass transit on toll lanes to be added to the Top End of Interstate 285. The four counties will work with MARTA, the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, the Georgia Department...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaprogressivenews.com

Atlanta Seeks to Ordain Videos as Minutes of Official Meetings

(APN) ATLANTA – After admitting in court documents that several of the official minutes of past Committee Meetings of the Atlanta City Council fail to meet the minimum vote recording requirements of the Georgia Open Meetings Act, on Monday, May 16, 2022, the Council will consider legislation that pretends, but fails, to address the issue.
ATLANTA, GA
michiganchronicle.com

Atlanta Mayor Dickens on Violent Crime, Business Ties to Detroit

DETROIT — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens visited Detroit recently for a fundraiser backed by a majority of Black business owners. The newly elected mayor met with the business community and toured the city home to a population of more than 80% Black residents. Atlanta is often noted as the...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hookah Lounge#Downtown Atlanta#Gun Violence#Food Drink#Wsb Tv News
Talking With Tami

Honey Plzzz Feet Retreat & Spa Grand Opening In East Atlanta

Congratulations are in order for Erica Whtford who just opened the Honey Plzzz Feet Retreat & Spa over the weekend! The spa is located in the East Atlanta Village area. I was able to venture out to the grand opening where lots of people came out to see the newly opened spa! It was a packed house with celebrity host and comedian Ms. Pat from V-103 radio station.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fire destroys iconic treehouse at Chastain Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire destroyed the iconic treehouse structure at Chastain Park overnight. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, AFRD crews responded to Chastain Park just after 9:30 p.m. after reports of a working fire on a treehouse-like structure in the park. In 2016, the Chastain Park Conservancy...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
northgwinnettvoice.com

Three Suwanee restaurants fail recent health inspections

Georgia Department of Health inspectors found three Suwanee area restaurants in violation of numerous health codes resulting in the restaurants failing routine inspections. The three restaurants are Gong Cha at 525 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, G1, Huskers Cafe at 3255 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Ste I-20, and Waffle House #1215 at 545 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
SUWANEE, GA
11Alive

Person shot at popular 'Midtown Bowl'

ATLANTA — Police responded Sunday night to Midtown Bowl in northeast Atlanta to a person shot, they said. It happened around 11:20 p.m. off Piedmont Circle. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said the victim told officers he was bowling when someone shot him. He did not give a description of the suspect or tell them exactly what happened.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses Get Valuable Assistance in Atlanta

Monty Bruell Joins Oaklyn Consulting to Lead Atlanta-Based Advisory Practice for Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses. Oaklyn Consulting, a Chattanooga-based mergers, acquisitions and capital-raising consulting firm, announced today that Monty Bruell has joined the firm as a partner. He will be based in Atlanta. Bruell, who will focus on serving the...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Music Midtown weapons ban is challenged by gun rights advocate

The Music Midtown concert festival’s weapons ban is being challenged by the man who just lost a legal battle for the right to carry guns at the neighboring Atlanta Botanical Garden. Phillip Evans, a gun rights advocate from Monroe County, says state law bars the Piedmont Park festival from...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
145K+
Followers
105K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy