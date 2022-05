The 47th Annual Canal Run is July 16 this year and they are looking for volunteers!. For more than 40 years, the Canal Run has been creating incredible memories in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. Founded to promote the involvement and wellness of our community and its members, the event is a highlight of the summer for many of the hundreds of people who participate or volunteer each year. Finlandia University is proud to once again be a sponsor.

HANCOCK, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO