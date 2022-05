Over the course of 33 seasons, The Simpsons has featured all manner of guest stars, but it doesn't often cross over with other series, though this is set to change in this week's upcoming "Meat Is Murder" episode. The upcoming episode will be blending together elements from the 2016 film The Founder with the HBO series Succession, with at least one star of that series confirmed to be voicing their character from that acclaimed program, as Nicholas Braun will be voicing cousin Greg. Images from the upcoming episode confirm other members of the Roy family will also be appearing, though it's currently unknown if any other of the HBO stars will reprise their characters.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO