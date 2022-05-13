ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neligh, NE

Officer dragged by vehicle, driver shot Sunday afternoon in Neligh

By Lynell Morgan
elginreview.com
 3 days ago

Mother’s Day in Neligh was anything but peaceful. Shortly after noon on Sunday, law enforcement agencies began converging on Neligh to investigate an incident where a Norfolk woman was...

elginreview.com

Comments / 1

thebestmix1055.com

Wisner businesswoman dies in 2-vehicle accident

A Wisner businesswoman died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning. Tara Lantz, 38, owner and operator of Lantz’s Steakhouse, was a passenger in a pickup driven by her husband, Curt Lantz Jr. of Beemer when the accident occurred at 12:05 a.m. two miles east of Wisner on Highway 275. According to the Cuming County Sheriff’s office, a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Jacob Kenney of Omaha was headed westbound when it appeared to have crossed the center line striking Lantz’s 2017 Ford F-150 pickup which was headed east.
WISNER, NE
1011now.com

Police investigating stabbing in northeast Lincoln Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department investigating a stabbing in northeast Lincoln from this weekend. LPD said it happened outside a home near 56th and Fremont Streets a little before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to police, officers were called to the home for a report of a...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Teen critically injured in crash northeast of Lincoln, state patrol says

A 16-year-old was taken by helicopter to a local hospital after a crash northeast of Lincoln, near the Interstate 80-U.S. 6 interchange, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The teen, who has not been identified and remains in critical condition, was driving a Saturn Aura east on U.S. 6 shortly...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Police make DUI arrest

NORFOLK - A Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop, late Saturday night, on a vehicle that failed to maintain driving in its lane and drove over a curbed median. Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Michael Keck of Johnstown, Nebraska. During the contact the officer could smell alcohol coming...
NORFOLK, NE
1011now.com

Burning Amazon semi trailer shuts down I-80 westbound overnight

YMCA of Lincoln collecting swimsuits for kids in grant-based swim programs. The YMCA of Lincoln is supporting seven local community learning centers this summer, with all of the swimsuits going to kids in these programs. Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Updated: 4 hours ago.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two stabbed after argument, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people stabbed each other during a fight Friday evening, said Lincoln Police. Police were called to the area of 56th and Fremont Streets around 8:45 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. A man, 29, and a woman, 35, were each found with puncture wounds...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: man arrested for third DUI

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police Division conducted a traffic stop that ended up with an arrest. NPD said that on Saturday around 11:00 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to maintain its lane while driving and drove over a curbed median. Officials said the...
NORFOLK, NE
knopnews2.com

One dead after crash near Waverly

WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on I-80 near Waverly which resulted in the death of a 16-year old on Monday. According to LSO, a semi was heading westbound and a car eastbound before the two crashed. Deputies said the fatality is a 16-year-old minor.
WAVERLY, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

Two injured after overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An overnight shooting leaves two people injured. Douglas County dispatch tells 6 News two victims arrived at the fire station at south 42nd and Valley needing medical attention. The shooting happened near 30th and S Street around 2:50 a.m. According to Omaha Police, the two victims...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Woman stabbed over cigarettes

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing Monday morning. LPD officers said that they were dispatched to the 2600 block of N 41st on the report of a person who had been stabbed. Authorities said that when officers arrived, they located a 41-year-old female with injuries to her...
LINCOLN, NE
rockninefourthree.com

There’s a “Kool-Aid Man” Trend That’s Causing Broken Fences in Nebraska

Sheriff’s deputies in Nebraska issued criminal mischief citations to NINE kids last week, after they ran and jumped into fences in neighborhoods. It’s a trend that was apparently inspired by the Kool-Aid Man. There’s been a series of damaged property complaints around Omaha, Nebraska recently . . ....
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

17-year-old hospitalized after shooting at a Grand Island Wal-Mart

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the South Locust Street Wal-Mart early Saturday morning. Grand Island Police responded to the incident at 2:17 a.m. Saturday in the Wal-Mart parking lot. GIPD Sergeant Ryan Rathbun told Local4 News the male...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KCCI.com

Nebraska teenager dies in car crash in Pottawattamie County

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash Saturday following a head on collision in Pottawattamie County. The crash happened at mile marker 70 on highway 29. Iowa State Patrol says the 17-year-old was traveling northbound when for an unknown reason he entered the southbound...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Defense, prosecution rest in Gleaton murder trial

MADISON - Both the defense and prosecution have rested in the murder trial of DeShawn Gleaton Jr. He’s been accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen in July of 2020 in Norfolk. Day six of the trial began Monday in Madison County District Court with more witnesses including...
MADISON COUNTY, NE

