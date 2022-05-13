Officer dragged by vehicle, driver shot Sunday afternoon in Neligh

A Wisner businesswoman died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning. Tara Lantz, 38, owner and operator of Lantz’s Steakhouse, was a passenger in a pickup driven by her husband, Curt Lantz Jr. of Beemer when the accident occurred at 12:05 a.m. two miles east of Wisner on Highway 275. According to the Cuming County Sheriff’s office, a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Jacob Kenney of Omaha was headed westbound when it appeared to have crossed the center line striking Lantz’s 2017 Ford F-150 pickup which was headed east.

WISNER, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO