ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NY

APA OKs Whiteface trail expansion, approval comes with caveats

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QLsE_0fdTTZMC00
A view of Whiteface Mountain ski area in 2018. Little Whiteface is to the left, while the main mountain is to the right. Photo by Mike Lynch

The Olympic Regional Development Authority’s plan for ski trail widening, new trails and a new lift from Bear Den to Legacy Lodge at Whiteface Mountain got the Adirondack Park Agency’s approval on Friday. New hiking and mountain biking trails were also approved at the Wilmington facility, with the caveat that they comply with tree-cutting guidance the state has yet to draft.

The projects are outlined in an amendment to the Whiteface Mountain Unit Management Plan, a document APA decided complies with its rules and regulations in the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan.

The APA board passed the amendment on Friday unanimously with member Ken Lynch absent.

The approval came despite legal concerns raised by Protect the Adirondacks. The environmental group contends that a wider ski trail exceeds the mountain’s limits set in the state constitution and that mountain biking and hiking trails are also constitutionally questionable.

Chris Cooper, the APA’s counsel, said the agency defers to the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Olympic Regional Development Authority on constitutional issues.

Spokesman for the APA Keith McKeever said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos must sign off on the board’s recommendation to approve the amendment before ORDA submits their work plans to DEC.

Manager of Whiteface Mountain Aaron Kellet said the alpine ski trails are ORDA’s first priority because Lake Placid hosts the World University Games in 2023.

Protect the Adirondacks and a couple of other commenters were not in favor of ORDA’s five-phase plan to expand existing hiking and mountain biking trails that would connect to the Wilmington Wild Forest. Protect also questioned the amendment’s lack of information on tree cutting. ORDA plans to cut around 10,000 trees 1-inch diameter or greater, but the authority does not say how many it will cut for the biking and hiking trails.

Matt McNamara, a planner with APA, said those trails will be built using the DEC’s trail guidance, which McNamara said will be released later this summer. The DEC has been meeting with local groups on new trail guidelines to address a Court of Appeal’s ruling that some snowmobile trails the DEC was building in the park violated the state constitution because of excessive tree cutting.

A spokesperson for the DEC told the Adirondack Explorer the trail stewardship working group will present its draft policies “to the public through a full and transparent public comment process.”

APA board member Zoe Smith asked McNamara and Cooper if the board was being asked to review ORDA’s plans for compliance under policies that haven’t yet been developed. Cooper said on Thursday that the APA was charged with deciding if the amendment conforms with the master plan. Cooper said language in the amendment notes that ORDA must wait to build biking and hiking trails until the DEC develops trail guidance. The APA will also have to review the draft trail guidance, Cooper said, and ensure it is also in compliance with the master plan.

“So yes, there are two parts here that are happening,” Cooper said, adding he was comfortable with approving the UMP amendment that way.

Smith said on Thursday she was still trying to reconcile the summer trails in the amendment. Molly Breslin, an attorney for the DEC said hiking and mountain biking are traditional activities throughout the forest preserve and ORDA facilities were unique.

McNamara also addressed public comments questioning a lack of plans for uphill skiing in its amendment. ORDA received more than 50 comments about uphill skiing in an earlier review. McNamara said there is no specific requirement in the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan for ORDA to offer uphill skiing.

APA Chairman John Ernst asked if there were special trails for uphill skiing.

“Isn’t it something that can coexist with the facility you’ve got?” Ernst said.

Kellet said 15 to 30 uphill skiers use Whiteface three days a week. Kellet said that currently works “pretty well,” but expressed reluctance to expand opportunities. The same staff that monitor the mountain for regular downhill skiing also monitor the uphill skiing. Their day starts around 5 a.m. and ends around 6 p.m., Kellet said.

“We’re doing our best right now to manage it with the resources we have,” Kellet said. “As we move forward, we’re trying to solicit volunteers that want to support it that need to be ski-patrolled certified. The core of it is how we’re going to rescue someone. The argument is that they (uphill skiers) hardly ever get hurt, but they do get hurt.”

Environmental policy updates

Sign up for Gwen’s weekly “Adirondack Report” newsletter

Comments / 1

Related
WNYT

New experience for outdoor lovers opens in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga County is now home to a new recreational experience. Tupelo Community Forest is a 145 acre forest with three miles of trails for mountain biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The project is part of the effort to connect more than 40,000 acres in the Palmertown Range from the Adirondack...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Police, fire projects dealt setbacks in Moriah

PORT HENRY | Two projects in downtown Port Henry — a new fire house and a State Police satellite office — are on indefinite hold, after each suffered unrelated setbacks. On Tuesday, May 10, voters soundly rejected a $4.5 million funding plan that would have paid for a new home for the Port Henry Fire Department by adding more than $250 to the average annual tax bill.
MORIAH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Placid, NY
Lifestyle
Wilmington, NY
Government
Lake Placid, NY
Government
City
Wilmington, NY
Wilmington, NY
Lifestyle
City
Lake Placid, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New Comfy & Delicious Cafe & Coffee Spot Now Open in Saratoga

There is a new cafe and coffee shop now open in Saratoga that offers more than just java. The Broadway Grind is in a quaint location in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs. The Broadway Grind isn't just coffee. It's coffee from Kru Coffee which is also a Saratoga Springs-based business. If coffee isn't your thing, they have a variety of teas also from a local business, Saratoga Tea & Honey. The Broadway Grind is also a cafe featuring delicious sandwiches for both breakfast and lunch. They offer a simple but delicious menu for a quick stop for lunch including salads, wraps, and sweets. The plan is to become a destination for downtown workers to come and have lunch according to The Saratogian.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: Californians trek to upstate New York

Early May in upstate New York, the leaves are just coming out. Not like in Auburn. And in Auburn, the daffodils are done – but not in upstate New York. And everywhere you look in any expanse of grass, the New York dandelions have announced they own this place, yes indeed.
AUBURN, CA
therealdeal.com

Lake George private island, mansion back on market

Green Harbour Mansion is back on the market, at $8.4 million. For anyone who ever wanted to own their own island, this may not be the South Pacific but close enough. The mansion is situated on land on Lake George at Cooper’s Point. That’s a discount of 44 percent...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Smith
Person
Chris Cooper
informnny.com

St. Lawrence Health welcomes new pain management staff member

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s medical team is welcoming physician David Abbatematteo, MD to their staff. Abbatematteo will work in the hospital’s Pain Management Department. He brings experiences from his previous roles as Chief of Pain Management and Director of Pain Management. Before becoming a physician, he was a Critical Care Registered Nurse, and a Combat Medic with the U.S. Army National Guard. He said he is excited to use his knowledge to serve North County residents.
POTSDAM, NY
mynbc5.com

Volunteer fire departments in New York will now bill for ambulance use

ALTONA, N.Y. — Assemblyman Billy Jones met with the Altona Fire Department to celebrate a new act that will save money across the state for volunteer fire departments. New York's Fair Play Ambulance Cost Recovery Act was first introduced in 2017 and is now included in the state budget for 2022-23.
ALTONA, NY
wwnytv.com

United Steel Workers Union, Arconic come to terms on tentative deal

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The United Steel Workers Union and Arconic have reached an agreement to avoid going on strike. According to union officials, the two sides reached a tentative agreement on Saturday. Details of the deal are not immediately available, but union officials say the deal is fully...
MASSENA, NY
mynbc5.com

Waking Windows makes its long-awaited return to downtown Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Waking Windows, Winooski's weekend-long music festival, has returned to the downtown rotary after two years of pandemic cancelations. “It brings new people into our city witness that we’re cool all year round," Meredith Bay Tyack, Director of Downtown Winooski, said. “Businesses were really hurt and hit so now we’re able to give them a ton of people to support them to get to know them again and it’s a big economic boom to our city.”
WINOOSKI, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apa#Hiking Trails#Mountain Biking#Bear Den#Dec#Orda#Whiteface
informnny.com

SHMD food truck corral serves for a seasoned cause

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday evening, you could get a half chicken, cornbread and mashed potatoes – or homemade donuts and cupcakes – or wood-fired brick oven pizza – and enjoy it while supporting an annual charity effort that changes countless local lives. Not a bad deal.
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
WCAX

Shortage of IV imaging dye hits hospitals in our region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A worldwide shortage of a medical dye used for intravenous imaging in patients is now impacting hospitals in Vermont. GE Healthcare’s iodinated contrast media is used for imaging including CT scans and angiograms. But most of the world’s supply is made at a facility in Shanghai, China, which has been under strict COVID lockdowns for weeks.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hinesburg Police alert residents to aggressive man

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hinesburg Police Department is advising drivers against giving a ride to a man in town because of his aggressive history. According to a Facebook post, the same man was brought to the police station multiple times over the weekend by different people who said they offered the man a ride and then couldn’t get him out of their cars.
HINESBURG, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

645
Followers
694
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy