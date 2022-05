Lauren Winfield-Hill produced a stunning 96 from just 51 balls to inspire Northern Diamonds to victory over Lightning in their opening match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup. The 20-over-competition - named after England women's most-capped player - sees eight women's regional teams battling it out in two groups of four, and it was Winfield-Hill who claimed the plaudits on Saturday to steer her side to a 39-run win.

