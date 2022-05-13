Buffs in the NBA playoffs: Updates on Spencer Dinwiddie and Derrick White

While it was tough to watch our hometown Denver Nuggets fall to Golden State in the first round, there is still reason to watch the NBA playoffs if you’re a Colorado basketball fan. Former Buffs Spencer Dinwiddie and Derrick White have both reached the conference semifinals with their respective teams, and both series have been extremely close.

Dinwiddie, who was lucky enough to be traded midseason from the Washington Wizards to the Dallas Mavericks , has averaged double-digit points in seven of the Mavs’ 12 playoff games so far. But after starting the first three games of round one against Utah, which included a posterizing dunk on Rudy Gobert , he is now coming off the bench.

Dinwiddie was big again with a 15-point performance in a 113-86 win over Phoenix in game six of the conference semifinals. Game seven will be played Sunday.

After four and a half successful seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, White was also the beneficiary of being traded to a playoff team . His Boston Celtics are currently down 3-2 in their conference semis matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. White began the series with a 10-point game and was promoted to the starting lineup for game two, but was then held scoreless. He has since scored 14, 11 and nine points in each of the following games.

The Celtics will look to even the series on Friday evening in game six.

