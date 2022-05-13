UNC commit says he’s recruiting this five-star prospect to join him

With both Simeon Wilcher and G.G. Jackson committed, UNC head coach Hubert Davis and the program are off to a fantastic start to the 2023 cycle.

But they aren’t done just yet.

One player that UNC is targeting is five-star forward Matas Buzelis , a Chicago suburbs native that is playing at Brewster Academy. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound Buzelis is one of the top players in the 2023 class and has 13 offers so far.

Last month, UNC was in Chicago to meet with his parents as they hope to make a good impression. And now, Wilcher is attempting to recruit him to UNC as well.

During an appearance on “The Front Office” podcast, Wilcher talked about who he was recruiting to UNC. He mentions that himself and G.G. Jackson are actively recruiting Buzelis to join them:

“Matas. That’s who we are trying to get. We are trying to get Matas,” Wilcher said. “tusThat would complete, I wouldn’t say complete but that will be a force to reckon with. Especially with Seth [Trimble] and all those guys that will be there when we get there, I think it will just all work out. We really have a chance to win it, instead of falling short.”

There’s no doubt that landing a talent like Buzelis would boost UNC’s class and with the 2022 class coming in, the Tar Heels could be set up for success for the long run.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Tw itter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .