RALEIGH – The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is now accepting applications for the Clean Heavy-Duty Equipment and Vehicle Program under Phase 2 of the Volkswagen Mitigation plan. The Request for Proposals (RFP) released today details how to apply for the $12.9 million available to replace old diesel vehicles such as freight trucks with cleaner alternatives.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO