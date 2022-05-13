ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula County warns people to check flood preparations

By Dennis Bragg
KPAX
 3 days ago
MISSOULA - Continued cool spring weather along with the possibility of sudden warming in temperatures has Missoula County authorities warning residents in areas prone to flooding it's a good time to check their preparations.

While rivers and streams did see a rise during last week's warm temperatures , so far there've been no flood warnings issued. And the National Weather Service said earlier this week the fluctuating temperatures are actually helping with what hydrologist Ray Nickless calls the "perfect melt."

Still, Missoula County's Office of Emergency Management is worried that a sudden spike in temperatures could lead to flooding at some point, especially in low-lying areas.

"As we begin to see the temperatures steadily increase, properties frequently impacted should pay close attention to river forecasts and prepare for flooding," said Missoula County Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck.

Among the preparatory steps, the county says some homeowners who live in flood-prone areas should consider positioning sandbags. Limited supplies of sand and sandbags are available to the public on D Road at Fort Missoula. Some local vendors also have sand and bags available.

The county also points out that sandbags can only be used to protect primary residences, and can't be placed along property lines on river banks.

KPAX

